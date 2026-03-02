Apple launches iPhone 17e with A19 chip, MagSafe: Price, availability

Apple has launched the iPhone 17e, expanding its iPhone 17 lineup with an entry-level model that now starts at 256GB of storage. The device is powered by Apple’s A19 chip and the company’s updated C1X modem, alongside a 48MP rear camera, MagSafe support and satellite connectivity features. The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order starting March 4, with sales beginning March 11 in more than 70 countries, including India.

iPhone 17e: India pricing and availability

Price: Starts at Rs 64,900 onwards (256GB storage)

Colours: Soft Pink, White, Black

Pre-order starts March 4

Sale starts March 11

iPhone 17e: What’s new

The iPhone 17e is powered by the A19 chip. Built on a 3nm architecture, the chip features a six-core CPU that Apple said delivers up to twice the performance of the iPhone 11, while the four-core GPU supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved graphics in supported games. The chip also includes a 16-core Neural Engine designed to run on-device AI features under Apple Intelligence.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Wear Elite chip for on-device AI on wearables The iPhone 17e also gets Apple’s C1X modem, which the company says is up to twice as fast as the C1 modem used in the iPhone 16e, while using less power. Apple claims the modem contributes to improved battery efficiency. On the display front, the iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with up to 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness. It uses Ceramic Shield 2 glass, which Apple says offers improved scratch resistance compared to the previous generation. The device retains Face ID and the Action button for quick access to selected functions.

Unlike its predecessor, the iPPhone 17e gets MagSafe support, enabling magnetic accessories and wireless charging up to 15W via MagSafe and Qi2. Meanwhile, Apple claims that wired charging over USB-C can take the battery up to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes with a compatible 20W adapter. ALSO READ: Bhashini to power on-device multilingual capabilities on Intel AI PCs As for the cameras, the iPhone 17e features a 48MP “Fusion” rear camera with support for 2x optical-quality zoom via sensor cropping. It supports 24MP default output and up to 48MP high-resolution capture. Portrait mode now saves depth information automatically for recognised subjects, including people and pets, allowing users to adjust focus after capture. The device can record 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 60fps and supports Spatial Audio recording.