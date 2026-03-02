India should build open-source AI and buy domestic, says Mozilla's Surman

India and other countries from the Global South should focus on building open-source artificial intelligence
(AI) models, buying more from domestic companies and hiring local talent, Mark Surman, the president of the Mozilla Foundation, said.
“That is a real key piece of (AI) sovereignty, which is building up and buying from your own companies. If you need the companies to build more, then countries should invest in them. This should not be something where you need to parachute in experts from somewhere else,” Surman said. He was in New Delhi recently to attend the AI Impact Summit.
Though several frontier technology companies have open-weight AI models that can be used to build products, they are not entirely useful for companies in countries such as India and others in the Global South, as the firms building these AI models will rarely share details such as the specifics of pre-training, the data sets used and other critical information, Surman said.
In such a scenario, countries such as India should build truly open-source AI models so that everyone benefits from them, he said, adding that all public money spent should go towards building products that benefit the public, not companies.
The development of a frontier AI model, however, does not mean starting from scratch, Surman said.
“The really amazing part about the last five years is that the models are not really the difficult part anymore. That has become a commodity. You can borrow all of the innovations that have happened. That is what open-source allows us to do,” he said.
It is also critical for countries such as India to demand that the AI used by citizens in their respective countries actually reflects and can be shaped by their cultures and societal norms, he said.
Projects such as Common Voice, being shepherded by the Mozilla Foundation, aim to fix the problem of a “language tax” that AI users in countries like India and the Global South have to face since most frontier AI models have been trained in English and are suited to Western cultural and societal preferences, Surman said.
“The government or businesses in India can pick up what is already made under Common Voice and build it according to their own preferences,” he said.