Apple M5 to debut this week with iPad Pro, MacBook Pro launch: Report

As per Gurman’s report, both the M5 iPad Pro and the upgraded Vision Pro—with a faster processor and redesigned strap—have already entered mass production, signaling that their launch is imminent. The new MacBook Pro is also expected to arrive this week, though initially only in a standard M5 variant. Models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are reportedly not yet ready in sufficient quantities and could debut in early 2026 instead.

The next-generation iPad Pro is expected to ship with Apple’s new M5 chip and the C1X modem that debuted with the iPhone Air. While a major design overhaul isn’t anticipated, the new model could introduce dual front-facing cameras—one optimised for portrait mode and another for landscape orientation—to enhance versatility during video calls and media use.

In addition, Gurman noted that Apple has several other products in its pipeline, including an updated AirTag, a new HomePod mini, and a refreshed Apple TV set-top box. However, these are unlikely to launch this week. Apple is also said to be preparing refreshed versions of the iPad Air, entry-level iPad, two new external displays, an M5 MacBook Air lineup, and an iPhone 17e—scheduled for release in early 2026.

New MacBook Pro: What to expect

Apple’s new MacBook Pro lineup is expected to include M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations. However, Gurman reports that the more powerful variants using the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips will likely be delayed until early 2026. Aside from the new processor, the MacBook Pro is not expected to undergo significant hardware redesigns. This model may be the last with the current design before Apple transitions to OLED screens and a refreshed chassis next year.

Vision Pro 2 headset: What to expect

Apple’s second-generation Vision Pro headset is said to feature the M4 chip—the same processor currently used in the latest iPad Pro models. This upgrade is expected to enhance AI performance and deliver improved graphics and responsiveness compared to the original Vision Pro, which launched with the older M2 chip.