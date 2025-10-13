Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple M5 to debut this week with iPad Pro, MacBook Pro launch: Report

Apple M5 to debut this week with iPad Pro, MacBook Pro launch: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new M5 chip-powered iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro 2 headset this week, with more devices expected later this year and in early 2026

iPad Pro M4, MacBook Pro M4 and Apple Vision Pro
Representative image: iPad Pro M4, MacBook Pro M4 and Apple Vision Pro
Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models later this week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company has several new devices lined up that will be launched through online announcements rather than a live launch event—unlike the iPhone 17 series unveiling last month. Alongside the new iPad and MacBook, Apple is also expected to release the second-generation Vision Pro headset.
 
As per Gurman’s report, both the M5 iPad Pro and the upgraded Vision Pro—with a faster processor and redesigned strap—have already entered mass production, signaling that their launch is imminent. The new MacBook Pro is also expected to arrive this week, though initially only in a standard M5 variant. Models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are reportedly not yet ready in sufficient quantities and could debut in early 2026 instead. 
  In addition, Gurman noted that Apple has several other products in its pipeline, including an updated AirTag, a new HomePod mini, and a refreshed Apple TV set-top box. However, these are unlikely to launch this week. Apple is also said to be preparing refreshed versions of the iPad Air, entry-level iPad, two new external displays, an M5 MacBook Air lineup, and an iPhone 17e—scheduled for release in early 2026.

Here is what Apple’s roadmap of upcoming launches may look like:

  • October: M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, second-generation Vision Pro
  • Later this year: AirTag 2, new HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K
  • First half of 2026: MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max, M5 MacBook Air, new iPad Air, iPad, Apple Display lineup, iPhone 17e

New iPad Pro: What to expect

The next-generation iPad Pro is expected to ship with Apple’s new M5 chip and the C1X modem that debuted with the iPhone Air. While a major design overhaul isn’t anticipated, the new model could introduce dual front-facing cameras—one optimised for portrait mode and another for landscape orientation—to enhance versatility during video calls and media use. 

New MacBook Pro: What to expect

Apple’s new MacBook Pro lineup is expected to include M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations. However, Gurman reports that the more powerful variants using the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips will likely be delayed until early 2026. Aside from the new processor, the MacBook Pro is not expected to undergo significant hardware redesigns. This model may be the last with the current design before Apple transitions to OLED screens and a refreshed chassis next year.

Vision Pro 2 headset: What to expect

Apple’s second-generation Vision Pro headset is said to feature the M4 chip—the same processor currently used in the latest iPad Pro models. This upgrade is expected to enhance AI performance and deliver improved graphics and responsiveness compared to the original Vision Pro, which launched with the older M2 chip.
 
The new headset may also include a redesigned, lighter strap aimed at improving comfort during prolonged use.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

