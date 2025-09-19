Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple iPhone 17 goes on sale in India: Price, specs, offers inside

Apple iPhone 17 sale in India Start Today: A customer compares his old iPhone with the newly launched iPhone 17 pro max at an Apple retail store in Delhi, September 19 | Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has officially rolled out its latest lineup of smartphones in India today, including the iPhone 17 series and the ultra-thin iPhone Air. Following their global launch earlier this month, all four models are now available across online and offline retail channels in the country.
 

What’s new in the iPhone 17 lineup?

The iPhone 17 models come with several upgrades:
  • ProMotion displays for smoother visuals
  • 48MP Fusion wide cameras on the rear
  • 18MP front cameras with Centre Stage support (previously on iPad)
  • 256GB base storage across all models
 
The iPhone 17 runs on Apple’s new A19 chipset, while the iPhone Air and Pro models feature the A19 Pro for enhanced performance.
 
 

Where to buy the Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone Air in India

Indian buyers can purchase the new models from:
 
Online: Apple, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and other e-commerce platforms

Offline: Apple Stores and authorised Apple resellers    ALSO READ: Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report 
 

Apple iPhone 17 prices in India

iPhone 17: Starts at ₹82,900
 
iPhone Air (Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet): Starts at ₹1,19,900
 
Top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹2,29,900
 
According to reports the base iPhone model in India (under $1,000) is cheaper than in countries like Brazil ($1,484) and Turkey ($1,885).
 

Offers on the iPhone 17 series

Apple’s retail partners have launched several introductory deals:
  • No-cost EMI options
  • Cashback of up to ₹6,000 on iPhone 17
  • Cashback of up to ₹4,000 on Pro models and iPhone Air
  • Exchange bonuses of up to ₹7,000
 
These offers are available at major outlets including Croma, Vijay Sales, Ingram Micro, Reliance Digital, and Redington, often tied to specific bank cards and EMI plans.
 

Apple frenzy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru saw eager crowds as customers queued outside the new Apple Hebbal Store in the Mall of Asia. Buyers were there to pick up the latest iPhone 17 series, as well as new Apple Watches and AirPods.
 
“We are very excited. The service is very nice… I’ve been an early buyer for the last few years. We booked four phones, and this model is comparatively better than the last three,” a customer told PTI. 
Large crowds were also observed in Apple's flagship stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. Enthusiasts queued up outside the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) store in Mumbai and Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Delhi, hours before the outlets opened to be among the first buyers of the latest devices.
 
“Apple fever is quite high. The reviews are good, and I just want to buy it now, provided I get a chance,” a customer in Mumbai told ANI.
 

Apple’s foldable iPhone plans

As the iPhone 17 launches, Apple is also eyeing the foldable smartphone market. A Nikkei Asia report says the company has begun discussions with suppliers in Taiwan to test the production of a foldable iPhone.
 
Once the pilot production phase is complete, Apple is expected to shift mass production to India, with a possible launch in 2026.
 
Apple reportedly plans to produce 95 million iPhones in 2026, a growth of over 10 per cent from current output. A foldable iPhone is seen as a major contributor to that growth.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

