Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k

Amazon has kicked off the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale in which the ecommerce platform is offering discounts and deals on smartphones. The offers are available on smartphones such as Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and 13r, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more. Here are the most notable deals on smartphones:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale: Offers on smartphones

iPhone 15 (128GB)

Sale price: Rs 47,249

Launch price: Rs 79,900

OnePlus 13 (12GB + 256GB)

Sale price: Rs 59,999

Launch price: 69,999

OnePlus 13r (12GB + 256GB)

Sale price: Rs 36,999

Launch price: Rs 42,999

OnePlus 13s (12GB + 256GB)

Sale price: Rs 47,999

Launch price: Rs 54,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12GB + 256GB) Sale price: Rs 103,999

Launch price: Rs 164,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) Sale price: Rs 79,999

Launch price: Rs 129,999 Realme GT 7 Pro (12GB + 256GB) Sale price: Rs 42,999

Launch price: Rs 59,999 Xiaomi 14 Civi (8GB + 256GB) Sale price: Rs 25,999

Launch price: Rs 42,999 iQOO Neo 10 (8GB + 256GB) Sale price: Rs 29,999

Launch price: Rs 33,999 Important to note, the above listing pricing on Amazon India are inclusive of all offers and deals, including bank offers, exchange offers, and coupon deals. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale. In the sale, the ecommerce platform is offering deals on smartphones. In related news, Flipkart is also running a festival special sale, named. In the sale, the ecommerce platform is offering deals on smartphones.

ALSO READ: Motorola's iPhone Air-like ultra-thin phone to feature 4,800mAh battery Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Dates Starting date: October 10 (for Plus and Black members), October 11 (for general users)

End date: October 24, 2025 Some of the notable deals available on Flipkart are detailed below: Deals on iPhone 16 series iPhone 16 Sale price: Rs 54,999

Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards iPhone 16 Pro Max Sale price: Rs 102,999

Launch price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards Deals on Pixel Pro Folds Pixel 10 Pro Fold Sale price: Rs 157,999

Launch price: Rs 172,999 The above price is inclusive of Rs 10,000 discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.