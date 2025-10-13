Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k

Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale has kicked off with discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonus on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and OnePlus smartphones. Check the deals below:

iPhone 15, OnePlus 13r, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
iPhone 15, OnePlus 13r, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amazon has kicked off the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale in which the ecommerce platform is offering discounts and deals on smartphones. The offers are available on smartphones such as Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and 13r, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more. Here are the most notable deals on smartphones:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale: Offers on smartphones

iPhone 15 (128GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 47,249
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 

OnePlus 13 (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 59,999
  • Launch price: 69,999 

OnePlus 13r (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 36,999
  • Launch price: Rs 42,999 

OnePlus 13s (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 47,999
  • Launch price: Rs 54,999 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 103,999
  • Launch price: Rs 164,999 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 79,999
  • Launch price: Rs 129,999

Realme GT 7 Pro (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 42,999
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999

Xiaomi 14 Civi (8GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 25,999
  • Launch price: Rs 42,999

iQOO Neo 10 (8GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 29,999
  • Launch price: Rs 33,999
Important to note, the above listing pricing on Amazon India are inclusive of all offers and deals, including bank offers, exchange offers, and coupon deals.
 
In related news, Flipkart is also running a festival special sale, named Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale. In the sale, the ecommerce platform is offering deals on smartphones. 

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Dates

  • Starting date: October 10 (for Plus and Black members), October 11 (for general users)
  • End date: October 24, 2025
Some of the notable deals available on Flipkart are detailed below:

Deals on iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16

  • Sale price: Rs 54,999
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • Sale price: Rs 102,999
  • Launch price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards

Deals on Pixel Pro Folds

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • Sale price: Rs 157,999
  • Launch price: Rs 172,999
The above price is inclusive of Rs 10,000 discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • Sale price: Rs 84,999
  • Launch price: Rs 1,72,999
The above price is inclusive of 10 per cent discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Deals on Nothing phones

Nothing Phone 3

  • Sale price: Rs 34,999
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards
Bank discount: 10 per cent off on select Debit, Credit cards and Credit card EMI

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • Sale price: Rs 24,999
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Deals on Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

  • Sale price: Rs 29,999
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)

  • Sale price: Rs 38,999
  • Launch price: Rs 74,999

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Chrome introduces smart alert control to stop unwanted notifications

Vivo unveils Android 16-based OriginOS 6, India launch set for October 15

AI promises productivity, but it seems to be delivering mostly 'workslop'

Premium

'Aspirational India' drives up retail digital payments, says report

Premium

GalaxEye to launch world's first multi-sensor EO satellite in 2026

Topics :Diwali saleAmazonFlipkartApple iPhonesAmazon Great India Sale

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story