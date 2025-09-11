iPhone 17 series: Where to pre-book, availability details, pricing and more

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, alongside Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, on September 9. All products will be available for purchase starting September 19. However, the option to pre-order them will begin at 05:30 pm on September 12.
Notably, Indian retail chain Croma has announced that consumers will be able to pre-book the new iPhone 17 models, starting tomorrow, exclusively by walking into their nearest Croma store and paying a fraction of the full price. Additionally, pre-bookings of the newly launched Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 at Croma stores are live now.
iPhone 17 series: Pre-booking prices
- iPhone 17: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 82,900)
- iPhone Air: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 119,900)
- iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 17,000 (Full price: Rs 134,900)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 17,000 (Full price: Rs 149,900)
- Apple Watch Series 11: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 46,900)
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 89,900)
- Apple Watch SE 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 25,900)
- AirPods Pro 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 25,900)
iPhone 17 series: Availability
- Deliveries: September 19 onwards
- Pre-orders open: 5:30 pm from September 12
- Platforms: Apple Store, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma
Other platforms
Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales show “notify me” and “coming soon,” respectively, when searched for iPhone 17, suggesting that it might also soon start taking pre-orders for the same.
Vijay Sales displays pre-order message on its website, with a fill-in form available to register user interests.
Surprisingly, Amazon India has the baseline and Pro models listed with notify option, but the iPhone Air is missing, even if you search it through.
iPhone 17 series: Variants and India pricing
iPhone 17
- 256GB: Rs 82,900
- 512GB: Rs 102,900
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
iPhone Air
- 256GB: Rs 119,900
- 512GB: Rs 139,900
- 1TB: Rs 159,900
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
iPhone 17 Pro
- 256GB: Rs 134,900
- 512GB: Rs 154,900
- 1TB: Rs 174,900
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- 256GB: Rs 149,900
- 512GB: Rs 169,900
- 1TB: Rs 189,900
- 2TB: Rs 229,900
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 series: Specifications
iPhone 17
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
- Water resistance: IP68
iPhone Air
- Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
- Water resistance: IP68
- Thickness: 5.64mm
iPhone 17 Pro
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
- Water resistance: IP68
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
- Water resistance: IP68