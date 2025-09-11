Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 17 series: Where to pre-book, availability details, pricing and more

iPhone 17 series: Where to pre-book, availability details, pricing and more

Apple will kick off the iPhone 17 series pre-orders from September 12 with deliveries set to commence from September 19. If not sure about pre-ordering one, you have the option to pre-book, too

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, alongside Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, on September 9. All products will be available for purchase starting September 19. However, the option to pre-order them will begin at 05:30 pm on September 12. 
 
Notably, Indian retail chain Croma has announced that consumers will be able to pre-book the new iPhone 17 models, starting tomorrow, exclusively by walking into their nearest Croma store and paying a fraction of the full price. Additionally, pre-bookings of the newly launched Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 at Croma stores are live now.
 

iPhone 17 series: Pre-booking prices

  • iPhone 17: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 82,900)
  • iPhone Air: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 119,900)
  • iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 17,000 (Full price: Rs 134,900)
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 17,000 (Full price: Rs 149,900)
  • Apple Watch Series 11: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 46,900)
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 89,900)
  • Apple Watch SE 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 25,900)
  • AirPods Pro 3: Rs 2,000 (Full price: Rs 25,900)

iPhone 17 series: Availability

  • Deliveries: September 19 onwards
  • Pre-orders open: 5:30 pm from September 12
  • Platforms: Apple Store, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma

Other platforms

Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales show “notify me” and “coming soon,” respectively, when searched for iPhone 17, suggesting that it might also soon start taking pre-orders for the same. 
 
Vijay Sales displays pre-order message on its website, with a fill-in form available to register user interests.
 
Surprisingly, Amazon India has the baseline and Pro models listed with notify option, but the iPhone Air is missing, even if you search it through.

Also Read

Google Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 Pro

After years with Google Pixel, Apple iPhone 17 Pro has me thinking twice

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Apple Inc

iPhone 17 series in India: Attractive pricing, but steep premium stayspremium

Tech Wrap September 10

Tech Wrap Sept 10: iPhone17 series, Gemini AI Plus plan, iOS 26 roll out

Firefox's 'Shake to Summerise' feature

Firefox on iPhones integrates Apple Intelligence for 'Shake to Summarise'

iPhone 17 series: Variants and India pricing

iPhone 17

  • 256GB: Rs 82,900
  • 512GB: Rs 102,900
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

iPhone Air

  • 256GB: Rs 119,900
  • 512GB: Rs 139,900
  • 1TB: Rs 159,900
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

iPhone 17 Pro

  • 256GB: Rs 134,900
  • 512GB: Rs 154,900
  • 1TB: Rs 174,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • 256GB: Rs 149,900
  • 512GB: Rs 169,900
  • 1TB: Rs 189,900
  • 2TB: Rs 229,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 series: Specifications

iPhone 17

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone Air

  • Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Thickness: 5.64mm

iPhone 17 Pro

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

More From This Section

New 'Link' Tab in Reddit

Reddit explores in-app article reading option and tools for publishers

Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16

Nothing to release Android 16 update soon: What to expect, eligible models

YouTube's multi-language audio support

YouTube expands multi-language audio dubbing feature to creators: Details

Spotify

Spotify finally brings lossless audio streaming, India release uncertain

Parvinder Walia, President Asia Pacific Region, ESET

Cybersecurity hasn't kept pace with tech adoption: ESET's Parvinder Waliapremium

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iPhone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon