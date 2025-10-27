Apple's iPad Pro with M6 may feature vapour chamber cooling: Report

According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Mark Gurman, this upgrade in the next generation of iPad Pro will help it stay performant while still being fanless and noticeably thin.

The report quoted Gurman as saying, “Given all that, a vapor chamber in the iPad Pro — which is even thinner than the iPad Air — is on the company’s road map. Apple is now working on the feature, with plans to integrate it as soon as the next round of updates. The company is on an 18-month upgrade cycle for the iPad Pro, suggesting that the vapor chamber could be added around spring 2027.”

Apple’s thermal cooling system and heating issues

Apple redesigned the cooling system of the M4 iPad Pro last year with a copper heatsink that channels heat through the rear Apple logo. However, the company reportedly plans to enhance thermal performance even further on the upcoming M6 iPad Pro by introducing a vapor chamber.