Microsoft's Halo Campaign Evolved game to debut on Sony PlayStation in 2026

One of Microsoft’s flagship gaming franchises, Halo, will make its debut on the PlayStation 5 in 2026, signalling a major shift in the series’ long-standing Xbox exclusivity. The upcoming title, Halo: Campaign Evolved, is a full remake of the 2001 classic. The game has been rebuilt on Unreal Engine 5, and the remake introduces updated visuals, modern gameplay features such as sprinting, and nine additional weapons drawn from later entries in the franchise.

Additionally, Sony PlayStation has confirmed that the game will also include four-player online co-op, two-player split-screen, and cross-play support across PS5.

Microsoft’s Halo and Sony PlayStation After around 25 years since its release, the Halo franchise is set to end its Microsoft and Xbox exclusivity, to join the PlayStation ecosystem, too. Last year in February, Microsoft announced that it would make four of its exclusive games available for PlayStation players. Since then, many games such as Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more have ended their Xbox or PC exclusivity to also become available for PlayStation players. PlayStation, in a press release, wrote, “For nearly 25 years, Halo has offered players an epic sci-fi universe to explore, unforgettable characters to meet, and exhilarating gameplay to experience together. From large-scale battles to friendships formed over late-night co-op sessions, Halo has always been more than just a game – it’s about the players who’ve made it part of their lives.”

It added, “From the beginning, we wanted to build a world with stories and experiences that bring people together. And now, for the first time, PS5 players will get to be part of that journey too.” Halo Campaign Evolved: Concept As per PlayStation’s press release, the remake revisits the origins of the Halo saga – the campaign from Halo: Combat Evolved. It recounts the story that first brought players face-to-face with Master Chief, the Spartan super-soldier fighting for humanity’s survival, and his AI companion, Cortana. This is also where the series first introduced the Covenant, a hostile alien alliance, and revealed the enigmatic Halo ring, an ancient megastructure whose hidden power could alter the destiny of the galaxy.

ALSO READ: Apple reportedly plans iPhone line revamp with fold, flip, all-glass models Halo Campaign Evolved: What to expect Halo: Campaign Evolved has been rebuilt using modern tools while retaining the structure and story of the 2001 original. The campaign now features updated visuals, new cinematics, refined movement controls, and improved mission navigation and combat pacing. The soundtrack has been remastered, and all sound effects have been re-engineered for greater clarity and realism, said PlayStation. The remake introduces nine additional weapons drawn from later Halo titles and includes three new prequel missions centered on Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson, set before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved. Players can now hijack vehicles, including Covenant Wraith tanks, and use a wider range of sandbox options. The game also adds an expanded set of “Skulls,” optional modifiers that alter missions with different weapons, enemies, and effects—some designed for tougher gameplay, others for humor.