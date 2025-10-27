Power shortage concerns
Key features of BIE-1
- Compact design: Roughly the size of a mini single-door refrigerator, making it easy to deploy in homes, offices, or even mobile environments.
- Energy-efficient: Uses just one-tenth the power of a traditional supercomputer and operates on a standard household socket.
- Quiet operation: Runs with minimal noise, keeping CPU temperature below 70°C even during intensive tasks.
- High performance: Equipped with 1,152 CPU cores and 204 TB of storage.
- Advanced neural network: Features a brain-inspired AI algorithm capable of efficient learning, interpretable reasoning, and pattern recognition from limited data.
- Multimodal processing: Can simultaneously handle text, images, and speech inputs.
- Versatile applications: Suitable for home health monitoring, personalised tutoring, office AI assistance, and other intelligent computing uses for non-professionals.
Demand for nuclear energy
