OnePlus 15 to be unveiled on Oct 27 in China, Ace 6 expected to tag along

OnePlus 15, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, launches today in China alongside the Ace 6, which could serve as a more affordable alternative

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
OnePlus is set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in China today. The OnePlus China website confirms that the smartphone will launch alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to be branded as OnePlus 15R when it launches outside China. The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in India next month.
 
Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, will pack a 7,300mAh battery, and will debut with OnePlus' proprietary DetailMax image engine for enhanced photography. The OnePlus 15 will also be the first smartphone to boot Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

OnePlus 15: What to expect

OnePlus on X has revealed two colour variants of the upcoming flagship: Sand Storm and an unnamed White-coloured variant. OnePlus China, on the other hand, has revealed the OnePlus 15 in three colours - Sand Storm, “Misty Purple” (translated from Chinese), and “Absolute Black” (translated from Chinese).
 
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and will boast the company’s proprietary DetailMax image engine, instead of Hasselblad colour tuning. The company has also confirmed that it will sport a 7,300mAh battery, which may support 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
 
The OnePlus 15 is expected to adopt a flat-edged frame and a square-shaped rear camera module, continuing the design language seen on the OnePlus 13s. It will include a triple-camera setup on the back and the familiar “Plus Key,” which is essentially a customisable action button.
 
According to a report by 9to5Google, the phone could feature a “nano-ceramic metal” middle frame, said to be 26.3 per cent lighter than titanium while offering improved heat dissipation. On the front, it’s likely to house a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the OnePlus 15 is expected to include three 50MP sensors, one of which will be a 3x periscope telephoto lens.

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear Cameras: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,300mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
  • Operating System: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

OnePlus Ace 6: What to expect

According to the OnePlus China website, the OnePlus Ace 6 adopts a similar design language to the upcoming OnePlus 15, featuring a square-shaped camera island reminiscent of the flagship model. Unlike its premium counterpart, however, it is likely to sport a dual-camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP primary sensor, India Today reported.
 
The OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. To maintain stable performance, OnePlus will likely integrate a Glacier cooling system, along with a dedicated gaming chip to enhance gameplay efficiency.
 
On the front, the phone might sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, nearly matching the OnePlus 15. The said smartphone might be powered by a 7,800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The handset is likely to boast an IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rating for resistance against dust and water.

OnePlus Ace 6: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor
  • Battery: 7,800mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • Operating System: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

