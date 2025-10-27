NothingOS 4.0: Nothing may place ads and pre-loaded apps on Phone 3a series

UK-based smartphone brand Nothing has reportedly begun displaying ads on the lock screens of its Phone 3a series devices . As reported by 9to5Google, several users have noticed full-screen lock screen ads appearing after installing the Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 open beta . The company clarified that this feature, known as “Lock Glimpse,” is entirely optional and does not collect or share personal information when enabled.

Nothing has also confirmed plans to preload “a selection of third-party partner apps and services” on some of its non-flagship devices in the near future.

Lock screen ads on NothingOS 4.0 open beta: What happened

According to 9to5Google, multiple users of the Nothing Phone 3a series have shared screenshots and videos on X (formerly Twitter) showing the new Lock Glimpse feature in action. The feature was introduced with the NothingOS 4.0 open beta update.

ALSO READ: ColorOS 16: OPPO Find X9 series to feature deeper Google Gemini integration It appears to function as a rotating set of wallpapers that refresh each time the screen wakes up. However, some of these wallpapers reportedly include small snippets of text with links to external content — for example, a wallpaper might include a recipe for homemade strawberry ice cream. Tapping on it opens a web article, which the feature describes as “captivating content.” Lock screen ads on NothingOS 4.0 open beta: Nothing’s explanation Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis explained the idea behind Lock Glimpse in a post on the company’s Community platform. He wrote that “Lock Glimpse brings fresh, high-quality wallpapers to your lock screen, curated to your taste across nine categories. It can also surface timely updates and useful content, designed to enhance your experience, not distract you.”

Evangelidis noted that the feature is disabled by default on the Phone 3a series and can be turned on manually through the Settings app or by swiping left on the lock screen. Users can customise wallpaper categories, refresh collections at any time, or turn the feature off entirely. He also emphasized that no personal data is collected or shared, even when Lock Glimpse is active. ALSO READ: Nothing likely to expand lineup with affordable Phone 3a Lite by year-end In future updates, Nothing plans to expand the feature so that users can choose to display their own photos instead of standard wallpapers.

Why is Nothing showing ads now? In the same post, Evangelidis addressed why the company is experimenting with features like Lock Glimpse, linking the move to the company’s ongoing cost and revenue challenges. He explained that newer brands face higher Bill of Materials (BOM) costs than established manufacturers, making it difficult to maintain competitive pricing. To remain sustainable, many smartphone makers rely on software-based revenue streams — such as pre-installed partner apps — which he noted is a common practice across the industry, including among leading brands like Samsung. Evangelidis wrote that Nothing continues to operate on very thin margins, balancing innovation with affordability. The company, he said, needs to find sustainable revenue models to maintain pricing stability without compromising product quality.