Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced that its upcoming ColorOS 16 interface, based on Android 16, will feature a deeper integration with Google’s Gemini. OPPO announced that in ColorOS 16, Gemini has been integrated with its AI Mind Space, which will allow Gemini to draw information and help users take action with content from AI Mind Space. Notably, the full suite of AI features to be introduced with ColorOS 16 will debut on the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Series, which is scheduled for launch in India in November.

Google Gemini in ColorOS 16: What to expect

OPPO has announced new capabilities for its existing AI Mind Space, integrating it with Google’s Gemini to enable contextual assistance across applications. The update allows Gemini to access user-approved content saved in Mind Space and perform related tasks, such as creating itineraries or summaries. While giving an example, OPPO wrote, “A user planning a trip can save articles and notes to their AI Mind Space, then ask Gemini to create a detailed itinerary using the content that has been saved.”

For the uninitiated, AI Mind Space lets users save text, images, or webpages with a three-finger swipe, or by pressing the action button. With this, the content is automatically organised into a single hub for easier retrieval. With Gemini integration, OPPO said users will be able to decide what data Gemini can view or use, maintaining user-level control over access permissions. ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 series coming to India, global launch set for October 28 The company also confirmed that users will be able to interact with Gemini across OPPO apps for functions such as screen or camera-based assistance and image editing through Gemini’s Nano Banana model. The feature will support contextual guidance, including step-by-step on-screen highlights via Gemini Live.

According to OPPO, features including AI Mind Space, AI Search, AI Call Summary, AI VoiceScribe, AI Recorder, and AI Writer will continue to operate within the company’s AI Private Computing Cloud, which uses “Google Cloud’s confidential computing services” to process sensitive data in encrypted environments. Lastly, the company also noted that the consumers who purchase the upcoming OPPO Find X9 or X9 Pro will get a complimentary three-month subscription to Google AI Pro, which also includes access to 2TB of cloud storage. ALSO READ: Find X9 series: OPPO previews Android 16-based ColorOS 16 ahead of launch ColorOS 16: What to expect Apart from the Gemini integration mentioned above, OPPO has previously detailed key upgrades coming with ColorOS 16. According to the company, the new software update will introduce Seamless Animation technology aimed at making app transitions, openings, and interactions more fluid and responsive to touch input. OPPO said ColorOS 16 also integrates two core systems — the Luminous Rendering Engine to handle real-time visual processing and the Trinity Engine to improve performance in demanding scenarios by balancing power consumption and speed. For entry-level devices, the company said it is introducing Project Breeze, designed to maintain stable performance on lower-end hardware.