Soon, you can customise chat themes on WhatsApp Web client: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a major visual upgrade for its web version with customisable chat themes. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development, but it suggests WhatsApp is paying greater attention to the web experience, which has remained fairly limited in terms of personalisation.

Until now, WhatsApp Web has largely focused on functionality, with only limited visual updates such as dark mode and small interface changes over the years. Users still cannot customise chats the way they can on mobile devices. This could soon change, as WhatsApp is reportedly testing new chat themes that may allow users to change message bubble colours, wallpapers, and chat backgrounds directly from their browser.

WhatsApp Web to get customisable themes: What’s new According to details spotted during development, WhatsApp plans to introduce a dedicated chat theme section within the settings menu on WhatsApp Web. The feature will reportedly allow users to apply themes globally across all chats or assign different themes to individual conversations. The interface is expected to use a grid layout where users can browse and preview available themes before applying them. The same option may also appear inside the chat info page, making it easier to customise specific chats separately. These visual changes will remain private, meaning other users in the conversation will not be able to see the themes or wallpapers selected by someone else.

ALSO READ: Amazon rolls out Instagram Reels-like vertical feed on Prime Video app WhatsApp cuts down themes According to an earlier report, WhatsApp was developing around 49 different chat themes for the web client. However, the latest development suggests the company has reduced the number to 39 themes. The decision appears to have been taken to improve the overall experience rather than simply offering more options. Many earlier themes reportedly looked too similar, so reducing the number may help avoid clutter and make the interface cleaner and easier to navigate. ALSO READ: OpenAI to alert 'Trusted Contact' if it detects potential self-harm risk Among the upcoming themes, some are expected to feature more colourful wallpapers and brighter backgrounds compared to WhatsApp’s current minimal design. Around eight themes reportedly include vibrant visual styles that could make conversations stand out more. This could particularly appeal to users who spend long hours on WhatsApp Web for work, study, or personal communication and want a less repetitive interface.