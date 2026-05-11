Amazon rolls out Instagram Reels-like vertical feed on Prime Video app

Amazon has revamped its Prime Video service with a new interface called Clips, which introduces a short-form vertical video feed. According to Amazon, Clips expands beyond sports highlights and will now include scenes and moments from movies and TV shows available on Prime Video. The Clips feed works similarly to short-video experiences seen on platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. Currently limited to the US, wider rollout of the new experience is expected in coming months.

During CES 2026, both Netflix and The Walt Disney Company announced plans to expand short-form video experiences on their streaming platforms. In May, Netflix rolled out a redesigned mobile app featuring a vertical Clips feed that allows users to scroll through short previews of movies and shows in a format similar to Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Earlier in March, Disney+ also introduced a similar feature called Verts. According to Disney, the feature lets users scroll through short clips from movies and series available on the platform, helping them quickly find something to watch without navigating through multiple menus. Meanwhile, Disney is also reportedly exploring bigger plans for Disney+, including turning it into a broader entertainment-focused “super app” in the future.

Now, Amazon is joining the growing trend with its own version inside Prime Video. The company said that Clips will show personalised snippets based on a user’s interests and viewing history, making entertainment discovery faster and more interactive.

Prime Video Clips: What’s new

With Clips, users can scroll through short video snippets directly inside the Prime Video mobile app. While watching a clip, users can instantly open the full movie or series, rent or purchase a title, subscribe if required, save content to a watchlist, or like and share clips with friends.

The feature is designed to make content discovery convenient, especially for users who spend only a few minutes browsing during breaks or commutes. Shared clips can also be sent through messaging apps, social media platforms, or email. Anyone opening the shared link will be redirected to the clip inside the Prime Video app. To access a shared clip, the recipient will need to have the Prime Video app downloaded on their mobile device.

Amazon initially tested the short-form video experience during the NBA season by offering a feed of highlight clips that users could scroll through in a TikTok-style format.

How to access Clips on Prime Video

ALSO READ: What makes brain implants more than just a sci-fi fantasy as AI era unfolds To use the feature, users need to open the Prime Video mobile app and scroll to the Clips section on the home page. Tapping on any clip opens a full-screen vertical feed with more recommended videos. According to Amazon, the feature is initially rolling out to select users in the US on iOS, Android, and Fire tablets. Wider availability across supported devices is expected later this summer.

Prime Video’s recent app changes

Alongside Clips, Amazon has also introduced several updates to the Prime Video mobile experience. These include a redesigned home page with auto-playing trailers, vertical poster layouts optimised for smartphones and a refreshed video player that allows users to explore cast details and trivia without leaving the playback screen.

Prime Video currently offers movies, TV series, live sports, Amazon MGM Studios content, and subscriptions to services like Apple TV, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+.