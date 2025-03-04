Tim Cook confirms Air-related product launch for this week: What to expect

Apple has confirmed that a new "Air" product is set to launch this week. CEO Tim Cook shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) hinting at the arrival of an Air-series device. The upcoming product is expected to be either the MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip or the next-generation iPad Air. The video was captioned "This Week," indicating an imminent announcement.

Apple MacBook Air (M4): What to expect

According to a Bloomberg report last month, Apple is preparing to launch an M4-powered MacBook Air in March, with both the 13-inch and 15-inch models expected to receive the chip upgrade simultaneously.

The most significant upgrade in the upcoming MacBook Air is expected to be in performance. The new model will likely be powered by the M4 chip, first introduced with the iPad Pro last year before being incorporated into Macs. The MacBook Air is expected to feature the standard M4 chip with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. However, M4 Pro and M4 Max variants are unlikely for this model. The new chip's improved power efficiency could also enhance battery life compared to previous generations.

In addition to the chip upgrade, the base RAM in the MacBook Air may increase to 16GB, aligning with the recent MacBook Pro refresh. These enhancements are expected to improve compatibility with Apple Intelligence features.

While no major design changes are anticipated, the MacBook Air may introduce a Nano-texture display option to reduce glare. Another potential addition is the Centre Stage camera, which automatically adjusts framing to keep the user in focus during video calls. The MacBook Air could also feature additional Thunderbolt 4 ports.

New iPad Air: What to expect

Similar to the anticipated MacBook Air, the next-generation iPad Air is expected to receive a significant performance boost. Reports suggest that the upcoming model will be powered by the M3 chip, marking a substantial upgrade from the current M1-powered models. In addition, Apple may introduce support for Wi-Fi 7 and equip the iPad Air with its new in-house C1 modem chip, which debuted with the iPhone 16e.

Apple is also rumoured to be launching new accessories, including a Magic Keyboard designed specifically for the Air models.