Apple Maps available on web with limited features as part of public beta

Apple has announced the launch of its Maps service on the web for the first time as part of the public beta. Users can access Apple Maps on the web using Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad and Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. This is assumed significant because for a long time Apple Maps services have been exclusively available on Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches. This has allowed Google Maps to remain the leading navigation option for users.





Also Read: Apple's university student offer: AirPods with Mac, Pencil with iPads, more The web beta supports walking and driving directions as of now and biking directions are available only on mobile versions. The Apple Maps beta cannot be accessed on Android devices or Safari on iPhone.

Apple has announced, “Now, users can get driving and walking directions; find great places and useful information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews; take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse curated Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world. Additional features, including Look Around, will be available in the coming months.”

Directions, Businesses, Points of interest, Guides and more are included in the web interface. Features like Look Around are expected to arrive soon. Users cannot log in to their Apple ID on the web to access saved places and custom Guides. Apple has said that the developers using Market JS can link out to Apple Maps on the web which will result in making it easier to get directions and see information about places in detail.

Users can try Apple Maps on the web in English by visiting beta.maps.apple.com. Apple has said that the support for additional languages, browsers and platforms will be added over time

Apple Maps was launched in 2012. Google Maps made its debut on desktop in 2005.