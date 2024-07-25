Apple's university student offer: AirPods with Mac, Pencil with iPads, more

Apple has announced “university student offer” in which it is bundling AirPods with select Mac laptops and Pencil with iPads at no additional cost. The India unit of US-based technology giant is also offering a 20 per cent discount on AppleCare+ plans. These offers are now live on Apple Education store and will be applicable until September 30.

Apple university student offer: AirPods with Mac Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During Apple’s university student offer period, students purchasing select Mac devices can get AirPods (third-generation) with a “Lightning Charging case” at no additional cost. Alternatively, other AirPods models are available at a discounted price.

AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case

Price: Rs 20,900

Discounted price with Mac: Rs 1,000

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C)

Price: Rs 24,900

Discounted price with Mac: Rs 5,000

AirPods Max

Price: Rs 59,900

Discounted price with Mac: Rs 40,000

The offers are available on the following Mac devices:

MacBook Air with M2

MacBook Air with M3

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3

iMac with M3

Mac mini with M2

Apple university student offer: Apple Pencil with iPads

For students purchasing select iPad models during the offer period, Apple is offering Pencil Pro or Pencil with USB-C at no additional cost.

Eligible iPad models: