Apple's university student offer: AirPods with Mac, Pencil with iPads, more

Apple has announced “university student offer” in which it is bundling AirPods with select Mac laptops and Pencil with iPads at no additional cost. The India unit of US-based technology giant is also offering a 20 per cent discount on AppleCare+ plans. These offers are now live on Apple Education store and will be applicable until September 30.
Apple university student offer: AirPods with Mac
During Apple’s university student offer period, students purchasing select Mac devices can get AirPods (third-generation) with a “Lightning Charging case” at no additional cost. Alternatively, other AirPods models are available at a discounted price.
AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case
Price: Rs 20,900
Discounted price with Mac: Rs 1,000
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C)
Price: Rs 24,900
Discounted price with Mac: Rs 5,000
AirPods Max
Price: Rs 59,900
Discounted price with Mac: Rs 40,000
The offers are available on the following Mac devices:
- MacBook Air with M2
- MacBook Air with M3
- MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3
- MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3
- iMac with M3
- Mac mini with M2
Apple university student offer: Apple Pencil with iPads
For students purchasing select iPad models during the offer period, Apple is offering Pencil Pro or Pencil with USB-C at no additional cost.
Eligible iPad models:
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2)
- iPad Air 11-inch (M2)