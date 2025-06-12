Apple Maps in iOS 26 brings design overhaul and personalised navigation
iOS 26 update in Apple Maps brings the Liquid Glass design interface, and AI-powered navigation features that remember your preferred routes and suggest alternative paths if any there's any delayAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Apple released the developer beta of iOS 26
at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. iOS 26 introduced some new features in Apple Maps and changed its design interface. The new update brings the Liquid Glass design-based visual enhancements to the application, along with new features like Preferred Routes and Visited Places.
iOS 26: What is new in Apple Maps
The Liquid Glass design
enhances the application by introducing Liquid Glass-inspired translucent buttons. Other user interface elements within the application have also been updated with the latest design interface.
iPhone now uses on-device intelligence to better learn your routines. For instance, if you’re headed home or commuting to work, Maps can suggest your usual preferred route, alert you to any delays, and recommend alternative paths in real-time—making everyday travel more efficient and personalised.
Apple Maps is introducing a new feature called Visited Places, designed to help users keep track of locations they’ve been to—like restaurants, shops, or landmarks. When enabled, your iPhone can automatically recognise and log these visits, allowing you to revisit your personal location history directly within the Maps app.
Naturally, the introduction of these features may raise some privacy questions. Apple clarifies that the preferred routes function runs entirely on-device, ensuring that information about your travel patterns never leaves your iPhone. Likewise, the Visited Places log is secured with end-to-end encryption, meaning Apple itself cannot view the data. Users also have the option to delete entries quickly with a simple swipe. ALSO READ: Apple iOS 26 drops easter egg for AirPods Pro 3 launch: What to expect
Notably, iOS 26 is under the beta testing phase at the moment and it will be made available for all users by 2025 fall.
