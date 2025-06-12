Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Maps in iOS 26 brings design overhaul and personalised navigation

Apple Maps in iOS 26 brings design overhaul and personalised navigation

iOS 26 update in Apple Maps brings the Liquid Glass design interface, and AI-powered navigation features that remember your preferred routes and suggest alternative paths if any there's any delay

Apple Maps in iOS 26
Apple Maps in iOS 26
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple released the developer beta of iOS 26 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. iOS 26 introduced some new features in Apple Maps and changed its design interface. The new update brings the Liquid Glass design-based visual enhancements to the application, along with new features like Preferred Routes and Visited Places.

iOS 26: What is new in Apple Maps

The Liquid Glass design enhances the application by introducing Liquid Glass-inspired translucent buttons. Other user interface elements within the application have also been updated with the latest design interface.
 
iPhone now uses on-device intelligence to better learn your routines. For instance, if you’re headed home or commuting to work, Maps can suggest your usual preferred route, alert you to any delays, and recommend alternative paths in real-time—making everyday travel more efficient and personalised.
Apple Maps is introducing a new feature called Visited Places, designed to help users keep track of locations they’ve been to—like restaurants, shops, or landmarks. When enabled, your iPhone can automatically recognise and log these visits, allowing you to revisit your personal location history directly within the Maps app.
 
Naturally, the introduction of these features may raise some privacy questions. Apple clarifies that the preferred routes function runs entirely on-device, ensuring that information about your travel patterns never leaves your iPhone. Likewise, the Visited Places log is secured with end-to-end encryption, meaning Apple itself cannot view the data. Users also have the option to delete entries quickly with a simple swipe.  ALSO READ: Apple iOS 26 drops easter egg for AirPods Pro 3 launch: What to expect
 
Notably, iOS 26 is under the beta testing phase at the moment and it will be made available for all users by 2025 fall.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's digital infrastructure development 'game-changer': Databricks CEO

Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

Meta brings AI video editing feature to Meta AI, Edits app: What's new

Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch

OpenAI eyes India, Saudi, UAE backing in $40 billion AI funding round

Topics :Apple Apple iOSApple WWDC

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story