iOS 26 developer beta rollout begins: Check eligible iPhones, what's new

Apple has officially released the developer beta of iOS 26 following its announcement at WWDC 2025. A public beta is set to roll out in July, with the final version expected later this year. iOS 26 marks a major shift in Apple’s software roadmap. Initially expected to be called iOS 19, the update has been rebranded as iOS 26, introducing Apple’s most substantial interface redesign since iOS 7.
The iOS 26 developer beta update features a new “Liquid Glass” visual style, system-wide AI integration under the Apple Intelligence banner, and upgrades to core apps like Phone, Messages, and Safari. A new Apple Games app also debuts as a central hub for gaming on the iPhone.
iOS 26: Eligible models and developer beta rollout
Apple CEO Tim Cook on June 9 announced that iOS 26 is now available in developer beta, with a public beta set to launch in July. A full release is scheduled for later this year, likely after the launch of the 2025 iPhone series.
The update will be compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models. However, several Apple Intelligence features will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or newer smartphones, including the iPhone 16 series.
Also Read
Here is a list of all eligible iPhone models:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
iOS 26: What is new
iOS 26 introduces a fresh visual overhaul with its new “Liquid Glass” design. The interface now features translucent layers and fluid animations, along with revamped app icons and widgets. Users will also see enhanced customisation options on the Home and Lock Screens. Apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos have been updated with more intuitive layouts and better content visibility.
The update also expands Apple’s AI offerings under the Apple Intelligence banner. Key features include live audio translation across apps, smarter content recognition, and on-screen action suggestions. Users can generate custom emojis, create images, and benefit from ChatGPT support and summarised order tracking within emails.
Core apps have been reworked as well. The Phone app now combines Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a unified view, with new tools like Call Screening and Hold Assist. Messages adds sender screening, typing indicators in group chats, polls, and Apple Cash transactions within chats.
Apple also unveiled a new Apple Games app—a central hub to track game progress, explore new titles, and access Apple Arcade more easily.
CarPlay enhancements include a compact call interface, pinned chats, widget support, and Live Activities. These updates also apply to the deeper CarPlay Ultra experience.
Other app upgrades include lyrics translation and AutoMix in Apple Music, encrypted location history in Apple Maps, and real-time travel updates in Apple Wallet. AirPods users get improved voice isolation, studio-grade recording, and a new camera remote feature. Accessibility additions include an expanded reader, Braille support, and updates to Live Listen and Personal Voice.