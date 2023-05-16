Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset at WWDC in June: Report

Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset at WWDC in June: Report

The report said that Apple will switch almost its entire product line to OLED by 2026, with only a 10.9-inch iPad using LCD at the time

IANS San Francisco
Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset at WWDC in June: Report

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple will reportedly announce its long-awaited AR (augmented reality) headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is well prepared for the announcement of the AR/MR headset.

"It is highly likely that Apple will announce its long-awaited AR/MR headset at the WWDC in June. I think Apple is well prepared for the announcement of this new device," Kuo said in a Medium post on Monday.

The analyst added that the headset's announcement next month "bodes well" for the share price of the supply chain, citing five components that constitute the device's "most expensive material costs" apart from assembly.

These five components include -- the 4K micro-OLED displays, dual M2-based processors, the headset casing, 12 optical cameras for tracking hand movements, and the external power supply.

Apple to host the WWDC event from June 5 to June 9.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly produce 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays or iMacs by 2027 and plans to completely phase out LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices set for 2026.

According to a forecast from analysts at research firm Omdia, Apple could have some physically big plans for OLED in the works, reports AppleInsider.

The report said that Apple will switch almost its entire product line to OLED by 2026, with only a 10.9-inch iPad using LCD at the time.

--IANS

shs/vd

Also Read

Meta makes virtual reality headset Quest 2's GPU more powerful by 7%

Apple's AR/VR headset may arrive in late 2023 due to software issues

Meta's new headset to feature better mixed reality technology: Zuckerberg

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple's upcoming MR headset may feature health, wellness experiences

OnMobile Global launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Google's pre-written texts to tackle suicide, aid people to ask for help

Google rolls out AI Bard's new update to improve summaries, sourcing

Lava Agni 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 4700mAh battery launched

Bots now make up nearly half of all internet traffic, study reveals

Topics :Apple IncAugmented realityVR headsetvirtual reality

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story