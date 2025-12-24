Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may bring these upgrades to iPhone 18 Pro next year: Check details

Apple may bring these upgrades to iPhone 18 Pro next year: Check details

Reportedly, Apple is preparing six notable upgrades next year for iPhone 18 Pro models, with improvements expected across display, cameras, performance and battery

iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour
Apple’s next Pro iPhones are expected to focus on better performance, camera improvements, and longer battery life. (Image: iPhone 17 Pro Max)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Apple is reportedly planning to bring several upgrades to the Pro model iPhones next year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models could get changes across design, performance, cameras and battery life. Here is a closer look at what we can expect from the next-generation top-end iPhone models:

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: What to expect

Revised design
 
According to the report, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to retain the design of this year’s models. However, Apple could make three notable changes:
 
Smaller Dynamic Island: Apple is expected to shrink the Dynamic Island by moving some of the Face ID components under the display. This change could result in the smallest display cut-out seen on an iPhone.
 
More unified rear design: The report also noted that Apple wants to move away from the polarising two-tone rear design seen on the iPhone 17 Pro. The company is said to use similar colours on the glass and aluminium sections for a more uniform look.
 
New colour options: Apple may introduce new colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro models, including Coffee Brown, Purple and Burgundy.
 
A20 Pro chip
 
The A20 Pro chip in the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to be a major upgrade over the current generation. The report suggested that it will be Apple’s first chip made on a 2nm architecture. This new design for Apple Silicon will likely improve performance across the board and also offer better power efficiency. The chip is also expected to enhance the Neural Engine (NPU), offering better on-device AI performance.
 
Variable aperture camera and more
 
Camera upgrades are often a key focus with every new iPhone. For the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple may introduce a variable aperture system for the primary camera, giving users better control over depth of field in photos.
 
The report noted that a variable aperture would allow users to choose a shallow depth of field to isolate the subject from the background, a medium depth of field to keep the background recognisable, or a deeper depth of field to keep everything in the frame in focus. 
 
Camera Control 2.0
 
Camera Control was introduced on the iPhone 16 as a dedicated camera button with touch-based gestures to adjust settings. However, the report stated that many users found it confusing and unreliable beyond basic use. Apple may simplify Camera Control on the iPhone 18 lineup by removing touch-sensitive features for a more user-friendly experience.
 
Better battery life
 
According to the report, Apple is expected to increase the thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This could mean that the company is planning to pack a larger-capacity battery. This, coupled with a more power-efficient chip, could result in significantly better battery life. 
 
C2 modem
 
According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are likely to use Apple’s next-generation C2 modem. The report suggested that Apple’s in-house 5G modems (C1 in the iPhone 16e and C1X in the iPhone Air and iPad Pro) have delivered stable performance with improved power efficiency, and the C2 is expected to build on these gains in the iPhone 18 Pro models.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI says AI browsers may never be safe from prompt injection: What it is

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get new camera features with OneUI 8.5

Tech Wrap Dec 23: Android ELS, ChatGPT 2025 Recap, WhatsApp Channel Quiz

LG to let users delete Copilot AI on TVs after backlash: What happened

Vivo may launch V70 5G with Zeiss-tuned cameras soon: What to expect

Topics :Apple iPhoneTech NewsApple PhonesApple

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story