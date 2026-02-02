Apple may explore clamshell foldable iPhone after first fold launch: Report

Apple will likely launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, with the device expected to feature a book-style folding design. However, a new report suggests the company is also exploring another foldable form factor. According to Bloomberg, Apple has begun early work on a second foldable iPhone that could adopt a clamshell-style design, similar to devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr.

The report adds that Apple believes customer interest will extend beyond a single foldable format. Internally, the company reportedly expects that once its first foldable iPhone is on the market, users may look for “additional shapes and sizes” within the lineup.

Apple’s clamshell foldable iPhone: What to expect As per Bloomberg’s report, Apple is considering a “square, clamshell-style foldable phone.” This is not the first time the company has been linked to a flip-style iPhone. In 2024, The Information reported that Apple was developing at least two prototypes of a clamshell iPhone. That report said Apple was aiming to ensure the device would not be thicker than its existing iPhone models, a requirement that reportedly slowed progress. The project was likely shelved in favour of a book-style foldable iPhone, which is now expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in the second half of 2026.

In October last year, CNET also reported that Apple was continuing to explore a clamshell-style foldable iPhone, though the report suggested a later launch timeline, potentially around 2028. According to that report, the flip-style iPhone could feature a cover display capable of showing notifications, AI-powered shortcuts, and other glanceable information. ALSO READ: Apple to prioritise premium iPhone launches in 2026 amid RAM crunch: Report The latest Bloomberg report does not provide further technical details about the clamshell foldable. It notes that the device is still under consideration internally and that it is “far from guaranteed to reach the market.” Apple’s first foldable iPhone: What to expect Multiple reports, including earlier coverage from Bloomberg, have said that Apple plans to launch its first foldable iPhone this year. The device is expected to feature a book-style folding design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup and Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Expected to be called the iPhone Fold, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to be powered by the A20 Pro chip, which is expected to be built on TSMC’s 2nm process. The device could also feature Apple’s second-generation C2 modem. Apple is expected to use a mix of aluminium and titanium for the foldable iPhone’s chassis. In terms of displays, the device will likely include a 7.8-inch folding inner screen and a 5.3-inch cover display. Unlike current iPhones, the foldable model is expected to rely on Touch ID instead of Face ID for biometric authentication. ALSO READ: Apple to open second Mumbai store soon as it expands India retail Camera hardware is expected to include a dual rear camera system, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature two front-facing cameras—one on the cover display and one on the inner folding screen—both using 18MP sensors.