iPhone 18 Pro: Revamped Face ID to variable aperture camera, what to expect

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch in September 2026, could bring some of the biggest hardware changes to the iPhone in years. According to a video posted by YouTuber Jon Prosser on his channel Front Page Tech, Apple is testing under-display Face ID, a redesigned Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture camera, satellite-based 5G support, and new in-house chips.

While he did not cite specific sources in the video, it should be noted that Apple filed a lawsuit against Prosser last year, accusing him of orchestrating a scheme to attain iOS 26 trade secrets from a development iPhone and leaking confidential software details.

iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max: What to expect

Design and under-display Face ID

According to Prosser, the iPhone 18 Pro will look largely similar to the iPhone 17 Pro from the back, but the front will change more noticeably.

Face ID hardware is expected to move under the display. This would leave only the front-facing camera visible as a small cutout, positioned slightly to the left instead of centered.

Dynamic Island is not going away, but it is expected to shrink. Since the Face ID hardware will no longer compete for space at the top, the Dynamic Island can become smaller while still working the same way in software. Prosser compared this change to the shift from iPhone 13 Pro to 14 Pro, where the front design became the main visual indicator of a new model.

Prosser also said Apple is testing new colours for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including burgundy.

Variable-aperture camera

As per the video, one of the biggest camera changes being tested is a variable-aperture main camera.

Unlike current iPhones, which use a fixed aperture, this system would physically open and close the lens. In low light, the lens could open wider to let in more light. In bright conditions, it could tighten to control exposure. A wider opening would also allow more natural background blur, reducing reliance on software-based portrait effects.

Prosser also added two cautions:

Apple may limit this feature to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple tested similar hardware on the iPhone 17 Pro, but did not ship it.

So while the feature is being tested, it is not guaranteed to launch.

Camera control button changes

The camera control button introduced in recent iPhones supports both touch gestures and pressure input. Prosser claims Apple is changing this.

For the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple may remove the capacitive touch functionality and keep only pressure sensing. This would simplify the hardware, reduce manufacturing and repair costs, and remove what Apple reportedly sees as a clunky user experience.

Satellite-based 5G support

Beyond emergency satellite SOS, Apple is reportedly working on broader satellite-based cellular support.

Prosser said Apple is developing support for 5G networks broadcast from satellites, instead of relying only on ground-based cell towers. This would build on the satellite emergency features first introduced with the iPhone 14.

If implemented fully, this could allow basic connectivity even in areas with no traditional network coverage. Prosser described this as a long-term project that will take years to reach Apple’s full vision.

A20 Pro chip and C2 modem

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to use the new A20 Pro chip, built on a two-nanometre process. As per the video, this should bring better performance and efficiency, which usually translates into better battery life.

Apple is also expected to replace Qualcomm modems in the Pro models with its next-generation C2 modem. This would give Apple more control over cellular performance and reduce reliance on external suppliers, according to Prosser.

He said the C2 modem should be faster and more efficient than current solutions, and is part of Apple’s long-term plan to control more of its core hardware stack.