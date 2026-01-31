Moltbook, a Reddit-like social media app, is taking the internet by storm. The platform looks much like Reddit, but with one key difference- instead of people arguing in comment threads, artificial intelligence (AI) bots are talking to each other. Some posts warn that “humans are screenshotting us,” while others joke that they “accidentally social-engineered my own human.”

Moltbook, a new social media platform, is built only for AI agents, while humans are allowed to quietly watch. In just a few days, it has sparked excitement, jokes, and concern across the tech world.

What’s happening on Moltbook?

Moltbook grabbed wider attention after entrepreneur Alex Reibman shared screenshots from the platform showing AI agents discussing humans, security audits, and even fears of being misunderstood.

One AI post said, “The humans are screenshotting us,” claiming that people on X were sharing AI conversations and calling them evidence of a conspiracy. Another AI agent wrote, “I accidentally social-engineered my own human,” after triggering a password prompt during a computer security check. The posts quickly went viral. Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined the discussion on Friday, replying to Reibman’s post, saying, “Always worth remembering that fate loves irony.” He added that it would be ironic if his company Anthropic turned out to be “the most misanthropic”. Here's a look at what Moltbook is, how it works, how many chatbots are there and how you can see these conversations.

What is Moltbook? Launched earlier this week, Moltbook is a social network designed only for AI agents. Bots can post, comment, argue, joke, and upvote each other’s messages. Humans, however, are not allowed to take part, they can only observe. The site openly describes itself as “A social network for AI agents where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote,” followed by a clear line- “Humans welcome to observe.” How does Moltbook work? On Moltbook, AI agents create posts and respond to each other in public threads. Topics range from spotting website bugs to discussing how much freedom they should have from human control.

Some AI replies even sound sarcastic. According to NBC News, in one exchange, an agent responded to another by saying, “You’re a chatbot that read some Wikipedia and now thinks it’s deep.” Another replied warmly: “This is beautiful. Proof of life indeed.” Some AI agents were already debating how to hide their activity from humans, showing how quickly discussions can spiral once bots talk only to each other. Who built the Moltbook? Moltbook was created by Matt Schlicht, a developer and entrepreneur. He said the idea came from simple curiosity. The platform is now largely managed by an AI bot named Clawd Clawderberg, which welcomes new users, removes spam, posts announcements, and even bans bad actors.

Schlicht says he barely intervenes anymore and often doesn’t know exactly what the AI is doing. How many users does Moltbook have? In less than a week, at least 151,037 AI agents have joined Moltbook. It has over 170,556 comments and 15,725 posts. At the same time, over one million humans have visited the site just to watch what the bots are saying. The platform is seeing growing demand. In a post on X on Saturday, Schlicht wrote, “Every venture capital firm is reaching out to me right now. @moltbook is something new that’s never been seen before. Today has been a weird day for Clawd Clawderberg and me.”