The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, warning that attackers could exploit the flaws to execute malicious code, access sensitive information and bypass security restrictions on affected devices.

In a separate advisory, the cybersecurity agency also identified critical vulnerabilities in software from ASUS, including its Control Center products and Armoury Crate. The ASUS flaws could allow attackers to bypass authentication and gain administrative privileges on affected systems.

WhatsApp vulnerabilities could expose user data

In its advisory CIVN-2026-0576, CERT-In identified multiple vulnerabilities affecting WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business across Android, iOS, Mac desktop and Windows platforms.

According to the agency, the vulnerabilities arise from attachment spoofing, SQL injection, improper certificate chain validation, incomplete validation of AI rich response messages and external ad-reply URLs.

A remote attacker could exploit these weaknesses by sending a specially crafted message, attachment or URL to a targeted device. Successful exploitation could allow arbitrary code execution, disclosure of sensitive information, bypassing of security restrictions or manipulation of application data.

The affected software versions include:

WhatsApp for Android: Versions prior to 2.26.35.74 and 2.26.17.4.

WhatsApp Business for Android: Versions prior to 2.26.23.70 and 2.26.17.4.

WhatsApp for iOS: Versions prior to 2.26.24.72 and 2.26.15.72.

WhatsApp Business for iOS: Versions prior to 2.26.23.72.

WhatsApp for Mac desktop: Versions prior to 2.26.23.72.

WhatsApp for Windows: Versions prior to 2.3000.1032164386.258709.

CERT-In has advised users to apply the relevant updates released by WhatsApp.

CERT-In flags critical vulnerabilities in ASUS software

In a separate advisory, CIVN-2026-0575, CERT-In flagged multiple vulnerabilities in ASUS software, assigning them a critical severity rating.

The affected products include ASUS Control Center Express, Control Center Datacenter, Control Center Enterprise and Armoury Crate. The vulnerabilities could allow remote attackers to bypass authentication, forge authentication tokens, obtain administrative control and gain elevated privileges on affected systems.

CERT-In attributed the flaws to hard-coded cryptographic keys, incorrect or missing authorisation checks, and an untrusted search path.

An attacker could exploit these weaknesses to create unauthorised administrator accounts, change existing administrator passwords, bypass authentication or execute malicious libraries with elevated privileges. The agency warned that successful exploitation could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of managed systems.

The affected versions are:

ASUS Control Center Express: Versions prior to 1.7.29.

ASUS Control Center Datacenter: Version 4.0.0.2 and earlier.

ASUS Control Center Enterprise: Version 3.1.0.8 and earlier.

ASUS Armoury Crate: Versions up to and including 6.7.2.

CERT-In has asked users and organisations running the affected software to install the security updates listed in ASUS's official security advisories.

What users should do

WhatsApp users should check whether their applications are running affected versions and install the latest updates available through the relevant app stores or official channels.

Organisations using ASUS Control Center products should prioritise updating their management software, given the possibility of unauthorised administrative access and privilege escalation. Individual users should also ensure that Armoury Crate is updated beyond the affected versions.