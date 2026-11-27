The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business , warning that attackers could exploit the flaws to execute malicious code, access sensitive information and bypass security restrictions on affected devices.

In a separate advisory, the cybersecurity agency also identified critical vulnerabilities in software from ASUS, including its Control Center products and Armoury Crate. The ASUS flaws could allow attackers to bypass authentication and gain administrative privileges on affected systems.

WhatsApp vulnerabilities could expose user data

In its advisory CIVN-2026-0576, CERT-In identified multiple vulnerabilities affecting WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business across Android, iOS, Mac desktop and Windows platforms.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp partners with Jio, Verizon, more to bring travel eSIM data plans According to the agency, the vulnerabilities arise from attachment spoofing, SQL injection, improper certificate chain validation, incomplete validation of AI rich response messages and external ad-reply URLs. A remote attacker could exploit these weaknesses by sending a specially crafted message, attachment or URL to a targeted device. Successful exploitation could allow arbitrary code execution, disclosure of sensitive information, bypassing of security restrictions or manipulation of application data. The affected software versions include: WhatsApp for Android: Versions prior to 2.26.35.74 and 2.26.17.4.

WhatsApp Business for Android: Versions prior to 2.26.23.70 and 2.26.17.4.

WhatsApp for iOS: Versions prior to 2.26.24.72 and 2.26.15.72.

WhatsApp Business for iOS: Versions prior to 2.26.23.72.

WhatsApp for Mac desktop: Versions prior to 2.26.23.72.

WhatsApp for Windows: Versions prior to 2.3000.1032164386.258709. CERT-In has advised users to apply the relevant updates released by WhatsApp.

CERT-In flags critical vulnerabilities in ASUS software In a separate advisory, CIVN-2026-0575, CERT-In flagged multiple vulnerabilities in ASUS software, assigning them a critical severity rating. The affected products include ASUS Control Center Express, Control Center Datacenter, Control Center Enterprise and Armoury Crate. The vulnerabilities could allow remote attackers to bypass authentication, forge authentication tokens, obtain administrative control and gain elevated privileges on affected systems. ALSO READ: WhatsApp rolls out scheduled messages: How to use it and what to know CERT-In attributed the flaws to hard-coded cryptographic keys, incorrect or missing authorisation checks, and an untrusted search path. An attacker could exploit these weaknesses to create unauthorised administrator accounts, change existing administrator passwords, bypass authentication or execute malicious libraries with elevated privileges. The agency warned that successful exploitation could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of managed systems.