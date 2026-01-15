Apple may launch MacBook Pro M5 Pro and Max, entry-level MacBook on Jan 28

Apple may announce new higher-end MacBook Pro models on January 28. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Macworld, Apple is expected to unveil MacBook Pro models powered by the upcoming M5 Pro and M5 Max chips on January 28 — the same day its new Creator Studio subscription is scheduled to go live. The report noted that both the Creator Studio bundle and the MacBook Pro target professional users, and launching them together could allow Apple to position them as part of the same productivity and creative push.

Apple introduced the base 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chip in October. However, that launch did not include the usual higher-end variants with larger displays and more powerful processors. The company is now expected to complete the lineup with a 16-inch MacBook Pro and versions running on the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Apart from the expected jump in performance, no major design changes or new hardware features are currently expected for these models.

Earlier this month, 9To5Google also reported that Apple could be preparing to launch its anticipated entry-level MacBook in January. This model is expected to be powered by an iPhone-class A-series chip. It is possible that Apple could announce this lower-cost MacBook alongside the higher-end MacBook Pro models. As per a previous Bloomberg report, Apple's new entry-level MacBook has already entered early production with supply chain partners since November last year. The device is said to be powered by an A18 Pro chip and could feature a 12.9-inch display. This would make it smaller than the 13.6-inch screen used on the MacBook Air. The report also said that the new model may use a more basic LCD panel instead of the higher-end displays seen on other MacBooks.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo added that Apple may offer this entry-level MacBook in multiple colour options, which could include silver, blue, pink and yellow. Apple Creator Studio: Details Apple has announced Creator Studio , a new subscription bundle that brings together several of its creative and productivity apps under one plan. The bundle includes tools for video editing, music production, image editing and presentation work across Mac, iPad and iPhone. Instead of buying each app separately, users will be able to access them through a single subscription. Pricing –