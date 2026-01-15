Marvel Rivals Season 6 to go live on January 16 with Deadpool: What's new

NetEase Games is rolling out Season 6 of Marvel Rivals on January 16, bringing a new playable hero, fresh story content, system upgrades, competitive changes and multiple limited-time events. The update will require server downtime of around two hours starting at 9:00 AM UTC (02:30 PM IST) on January 16. Once live, players will see Deadpool join the roster, alongside updates to progression systems, competitive rewards and in-game modes. Here’s an overview of what’s coming in the Season 6 update.

Marvel Rivals patch notes: What’s new

Deadpool joins the playable roster

Deadpool is now a playable hero in Marvel Rivals. He uses melee weapons such as katanas, features self-healing abilities and includes extensive voice lines. He becomes available once the update goes live.

New story content Season 6 introduces a new narrative series titled “Night at the Museum,” along with additional Deadpool-focused lore called “Hero In His Own Mind.” These expand the game’s ongoing storyline. Hero Proficiency changes Hero Proficiency has been expanded with additional levels and rewards. Any Proficiency players earned before Season 6 will automatically convert into the new system, unlocking rewards immediately based on progress already made. ALSO READ: Garmin unveils Quatix 8 Pro smartwatch with two-way satellite messaging Photo mode added A new photo mode is now available in the Times Square map. Players can adjust camera angles, apply filters and capture in-game moments for sharing.

Controller setting sharing Players can now save and share controller configurations, allowing others to use custom layouts without recreating them manually. Season 6 battle pass The new battle pass, titled “Museum Ticket,” includes 10 new character costumes. Featured characters include Invisible Woman, Venom and Mantis. Limited-time events Whac-A-Jeff: A new seasonal event where players can unlock a free Jeff the Land Shark – 8-Bit Bash costume

Gone Nutty For Gifts: Extended until January 29, 2026

Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival: Also runs until January 29, 2026 Competitive rewards Season 6 adds new nameplate frames, badges and ranked rewards. Players reaching Gold tier or higher will unlock a Deadpool-themed costume.