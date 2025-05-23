Garena Free Fire Max: May 23 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has introduced a set of redeem codes for May 23, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards for free. These codes provide access to exclusive items such as special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other limited-time collectibles that enhance the gaming experience.
As each code has a limited number of uses and expires soon after release, players are encouraged to redeem them quickly.
Below, you’ll find the latest list of active codes along with an easy guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by MoneyControl, active redeem codes for May 23 are:
- FE5D8S1A4FH4
- FC8V2B7N5ML
- F8P4Q9R1S6DF
- F1A2S3D4F5G2
- FY9U1I3O5PF4
- FD7S1A9G3HL2
- FIRE-4MAX-2025
- REDE-EMCO-DE03
- MAXB-ATTLE-2025
- LOOT-GOLD-FIRE
- EMOT-FREE-MAX5
- FX5C2V7B9N2G
- FH6J8K2L5ZH5
- FT4R7E2W8QG2
- FV2B8N6M1JJ7
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
When a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated immediately.
Players can unlock exclusive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements to customise their gameplay.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so it’s important to use them quickly before they expire.