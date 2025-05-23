Garena Free Fire Max: May 23 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has introduced a set of redeem codes for May 23, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards for free. These codes provide access to exclusive items such as special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other limited-time collectibles that enhance the gaming experience.

As each code has a limited number of uses and expires soon after release, players are encouraged to redeem them quickly.

Below, you’ll find the latest list of active codes along with an easy guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by MoneyControl, active redeem codes for May 23 are:

FE5D8S1A4FH4

FC8V2B7N5ML

F8P4Q9R1S6DF

F1A2S3D4F5G2

FY9U1I3O5PF4

FD7S1A9G3HL2

FIRE-4MAX-2025

REDE-EMCO-DE03

MAXB-ATTLE-2025

LOOT-GOLD-FIRE

EMOT-FREE-MAX5

FX5C2V7B9N2G

FH6J8K2L5ZH5

FT4R7E2W8QG2

FV2B8N6M1JJ7

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

When a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated immediately.

Players can unlock exclusive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements to customise their gameplay.

Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so it’s important to use them quickly before they expire.