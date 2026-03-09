Tech Wrap March 9: Sandisk flash drive, Galaxy M17e 5G, PlayStation Store

Sandisk has launched the Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive in India. The company describes it as the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive. The ultra-compact USB-C flash drive is positioned by the company as a “plug-and-stay” storage option, emphasising its small size, compact enough to remain connected to a laptop without needing to be removed frequently. It also comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The Sandisk Extreme Fit was launched globally last November, and now it has made its way to India.

Samsung is preparing to broaden its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India with the Galaxy M17e 5G, scheduled to launch on March 17. While revealing key features and specifications of the device, the South Korean electronics company said the smartphone will include several AI tools such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and others. Samsung also confirmed that the handset will come in Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue colour options. Sony PlayStation Store lists games at different prices to users Sony is reportedly experimenting with dynamic pricing for digital titles on the PlayStation Store. According to a report by The Verge, citing PSPrices, some games have been listed at varying prices for different users. The report further noted that Sony is carrying out A/B testing on pricing for more than 150 games across 68 regions.

OPPO's book-style foldable 'Find N6' to launch on March 17 OPPO has announced that it will introduce the Find N6 on March 17. The Chinese smartphone brand confirmed the launch date in its domestic market, though details about a global release and availability remain unclear. Notably, OPPO has yet to launch a book-style foldable smartphone in India. The company has instead released two generations of its clamshell-style “Flip” foldables in the country, while its book-style models have either remained limited to other markets or arrived through its sister brand OnePlus — the OnePlus Open debuted in 2023. Samsung prepares Meta Ray-Ban rival AI glasses for 2026

Samsung has revealed a few early details about its upcoming smart glasses. According to a report from 9To5Google, Samsung executive Jay Kim discussed the device during an interview with CNBC and confirmed some features, including a camera positioned at “eye level” and the ability to connect to a smartphone. The company has been developing extended reality (XR) and smart glasses technology for some time. OpenAI reportedly delays release of 'Adult mode' in ChatGPT again OpenAI has reportedly postponed the rollout of “Adult mode” in ChatGPT once again. According to a report by TechCrunch, citing news outlet Axios, an OpenAI representative confirmed that the company is delaying the "adult mode" for ChatGPT while it focuses on personalisation and other priorities. Axios quoted the representative as saying that OpenAI still believes in the idea of treating adults like adults, but delivering the experience properly will require more time.

Google Messages may soon let users edit 'Smart Replies' before sending Google is reportedly testing a ‘Tap to Draft’ feature in its Messages application. According to a report from 9To5Google, the latest beta version of Google Messages introduces a new option that alters how suggested replies function before they are sent. Smart Replies help users respond quickly to messages by suggesting possible responses. However, the report noted that the current system can sometimes result in accidental messages because tapping a suggestion sends it instantly. The new option is intended to add an extra step so users can review the response before sending it.

Google reportedly plans Aluminium OS launch in 2026: MacBook Neo effect? LLMs may help fact-checkers track who's behind pseudonymous accounts: Study Large language models (LLMs) are capable of identifying at scale people behind pseudonymous online accounts. A new paper titled “Large-scale online deanonymization with LLMs,” published by researchers from Anthropic, ETH Zurich and the Machine Learning Alignment & Theory Scholars (MATS) programme shows that modern AI systems can re-identify anonymous or pseudonymous users at scale using only the text they write online. Google has reportedly indicated that it remains on schedule to release Aluminium OS, its unified operating system built on ChromeOS and Android, in 2026. According to a report by Android Authority, during MWC 2026 (held from March 2 to March 5), Sameer Samat, president of the Android Ecosystem at Google, was asked whether Aluminium OS is still expected to arrive in 2026. As per the report, Samat responded that he was “super excited” about what is planned for later this year.

After Neo, Apple eyes OLED MacBook, iPhone Fold, AirPods with camera next After unveiling the MacBook Neo and rolling out updates across its Mac, iPad, iPhone and Studio Display lineup earlier this month, Apple is now reportedly focusing on another set of premium devices. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is planning a “significant shift” in its high-end product strategy by introducing several new “Ultra” devices. These may include a foldable iPhone, AirPods equipped with cameras, and a MacBook featuring a touch-enabled OLED display. NoBroker's ConvoZen launches two frontier AI speech models for India ConvoZen.AI, the enterprise conversational agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform from NoBroker, has introduced its conversational AI stack along with new frontier speech models. The two models — Akshara (speech-to-text) and Ragini (text-to-speech) — were developed based on conversational infrastructure challenges faced by NoBroker. ConvoZen integrates the entire lifecycle within a single platform built on conversational AI agents, copilot AI agents, supervisor AI agents and customer AI agents.