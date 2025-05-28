Google Meet to fully replace legacy Google Duo calling in September 2025

Google will reportedly remove all remaining features of its former Duo calling service from the Meet app by September 2025. Although the Google Duo brand officially ended in 2022, some of its functionalities continued under the “Legacy calls” section in Google Meet. Now, the company is set to unify its calling experience entirely under the Google Meet platform.

ALSO READ: Logitech launches Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad for mouse: How it works According to 9to5Google, users of the Google Meet app are being informed that legacy Duo technology still powers some features, but “Meet calls” is now the standard experience. This updated calling environment includes enhancements such as in-call chat, live captions, screen sharing, stackable visual effects, add-ons, and improved interfaces for tablets and foldable devices. Additional capabilities like hand-raising and access to premium features are available depending on the user’s Workspace or Google One subscription.

Features not moving to Google Meet

Some popular Duo-specific features are not expected to be carried forward into Google Meet. These include:

Family Mode

Mirror Mode

Knock Knock

Sending emojis from the pre-call screen

Additionally, smart displays such as the Nest Hub Max and other Nest devices currently support only legacy Duo calls. These devices will not receive the Meet calling update.

Data backup instructions

ALSO READ: 'Sign in with ChatGPT' could be OpenAI's answer to Google sign in: Details To prepare for the transition, Google is urging users to back up important content from the legacy Duo system. Call history and video messages will become inaccessible after September 2025.

To export video messages:

Go to Settings

Tap on Message settings

Select Export messages

A “Meet” folder will be created on the device

To export legacy (Duo) call history: