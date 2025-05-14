Apple outlines accessibility updates across entire ecosystem: Detail here

Apple has unveiled a range of new accessibility enhancements set to roll out later this year across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Among the new additions are magnifier app for Mac for blind or people with low vision, braille access feature, and accessibility nutrition labels on App Store listings. Here are the details of accessibility updates coming later this year across Apple ecosystem:

Accessibility nutrition labels

Apple is adding a new section to App Store pages called “Accessibility Nutrition Labels”. Apple said these labels will show which accessibility features an app or game supports – like voiceover, bigger text, captions, or reduced screen motion. According to Apple, this will help people with disabilities to see if an app will work well for them before they download it. The labels will be available worldwide on the App Store.

Magnifier for Mac

Apple will include a new magnifier tool on Mac to help people with low vision to zoom in on text and objects. Apple said this feature will allow users to connect the Mac’s camera – or iPhone camera – to let users enlarge things like whiteboards, papers, or screens.

The Mac version will also let users open multiple windows at once – for example, watching a presentation in one window while reading a book in another. Users can tweak brightness, contrast, and colours to make things easier to see, and save custom views for later. It also works with Accessibility Reader, which turns real-world text into an easier-to-read format.

Braille experience

Apple is introducing Braille Access, a new feature that turns devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro into powerful tools for people who use braille. It lets users launch apps, take notes, and even do math using braille input – either on the screen or with a connected braille device.

It also supports opening Braille Ready Format (BRF) files, so users can access books and documents made on other braille tools. Plus, it includes real-time live captions that can be read directly on a braille display, making conversations easier to follow, said Apple. More details about how the functionality will work are expected to be revealed at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)

Accessibility reader

Accessibility reader is a new feature coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro that it said will help make reading easier for people with disabilities like dyslexia or low vision. It lets users change how text looks – like the font, colour, and spacing – and can even read the text out loud.

Users will be able to use accessibility reader in any app, and it is also built into the magnifier app so users can read physical text, such as menus or books, more comfortably and clearly.

Live listen on Apple Watch

Apple Watch is set to get a feature dedicated to users who are deaf or hard of hearing. With live listen, Apple said, iPhone acts as a remote mic, streaming sound directly to supported headphones. In addition, real-time live captions will be viewed right on users’ Apple Watch – so users can read what their iPhone hears while listening.

Users can also use their watch to start, stop, or replay live listen sessions from a distance. Apple said these updates will work seamlessly with hearing health features on AirPods Pro 2, including its clinical-grade hearing aid mode.

Vision Pro upgrade

Apple Vision Pro is getting accessibility upgrades for users who are blind or have low vision. With improved zoom, powered by its advanced camera, users will soon be able to magnify anything in their environment – making it easier to see details around them.

For voiceover users, Apple said the new live recognition feature will use on-device AI to identify objects, read text, and describe the surroundings.

Apart from the aforementioned, Apple is also bringing other updates like personalisation of background sounds, personal voice, vehicle motion cues, eye tracking, head tracking, switch control that allows users to control their device without physical movement, music haptics, voice control, share accessibility settings, and assistive access.