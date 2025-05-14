Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 14, win diamond and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 14, win diamond and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for today. Follow this guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a batch of redeem codes for today, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game items at no cost. These rewards can range from unique outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and other premium content that improve gameplay.
 
Since the codes are time-sensitive and come with a limited number of redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
 
Below is the latest collection of active codes, along with straightforward instructions on how to use them.
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for May 14 are:
  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFSKTXVQF2NR
  • FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  • FPUS5XQ2TNZK
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
  Once a code is redeemed successfully, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward involves currency such as gold or diamonds, the player's account balance reflects the update immediately.
 
Gamers can unlock limited-edition items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades that boost the visual appeal of their gameplay.
 
Each code is restricted to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so quick action is recommended.
First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

