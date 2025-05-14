Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 14, win diamond and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a batch of redeem codes for today, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game items at no cost. These rewards can range from unique outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and other premium content that improve gameplay.

Since the codes are time-sensitive and come with a limited number of redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

Below is the latest collection of active codes, along with straightforward instructions on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for May 14 are:

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFSKTXVQF2NR

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FPUS5XQ2TNZK

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a code is redeemed successfully, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward involves currency such as gold or diamonds, the player's account balance reflects the update immediately.

Gamers can unlock limited-edition items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades that boost the visual appeal of their gameplay.

Each code is restricted to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so quick action is recommended.