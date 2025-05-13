Tech Wrap May 13: Galaxy S25 Edge, Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Razr 60 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now open for pre-orders in India. Starting at Rs 1,09,999, the device is offered in three colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue. Samsung is also promoting limited-time pre-order deals, which include benefits like a complimentary storage upgrade, no-cost EMI options, and additional perks. The company has revealed that the Galaxy S25 Edge is being produced domestically at its Noida manufacturing unit.

Meta has opened pre-orders for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India, ahead of their official release on May 19. Starting from Rs 29,900, the smart eyewear comes with Meta AI, providing real-time assistance such as live voice translation, navigation guidance, and contextual information based on the user’s environment.

Motorola has introduced the Razr 60 Ultra smartphone in India at a price of Rs 99,999. The handset runs on the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and incorporates a variety of AI functionalities collectively referred to by the brand as “moto ai.” It includes a 4-inch pOLED external display and a 6.96-inch Super HD main screen, both supporting a 165Hz refresh rate.

Amazon is implementing a major update to its Prime Video service starting June 17. As per the announcement, movies and shows on Prime Video will start displaying a limited number of advertisements. The company assures users that these ads will be fewer than those typically seen on traditional TV and competing streaming services.

Vivo is gearing up to unveil its V50 Elite edition smartphone in India on May 15. The brand teased the launch on its official X account, showing the ‘Elite Edition’ inscription below the camera module on the back of the phone. However, the company has not yet released any official specifications.

Apple has deployed the stable build of iOS 18.5, which introduces minor enhancements to supported iPhones. The update includes changes such as a refreshed wallpaper, improvements to the Screen Time feature, updates to the Mail app, among others. This release does not introduce significant new functionalities, which are expected to be showcased at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Sony has launched its Xperia 1 VII flagship smartphone in Japan on May 13. This device merges technologies from its Walkman, TV, and camera divisions. The company claims that the phone uses Xperia intelligence to enhance audio, video, and photography experiences—drawing from innovations in its Bravia smart TVs and advanced camera systems. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

CERT-In, the Indian cybersecurity agency, has raised a “high-severity” alert for users of iPhones and iPads. A flaw has been identified in devices running iOS 18.3 on models from iPhone XS onwards, which could cause them to become unresponsive or inoperable. The advisory, labeled “Very High” risk, was issued on May 12.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series may see a price hike compared to the iPhone 16 lineup. Slated for a September launch, the new models are expected to showcase design changes and upgraded features, which are considered the main reasons behind the possible price increase. While trade tensions between the US and China had been considered a factor, Apple does not appear to be attributing the pricing shift to tariffs on Chinese imports.

After nearly ten years, Google has redesigned its iconic ‘G’ logo, opting for a more fluid and dynamic look. The updated design features a gradient transition between the brand’s signature four colours—red fading into yellow, followed by yellow into green, and green into blue—replacing the older version that used solid colours.

Apple is anticipated to introduce iOS 19 at next month’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), with a major focus on improving battery performance through the use of Apple Intelligence. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the enhanced battery features will benefit all iPhones but are expected to significantly improve efficiency in the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model.