Prime Video streaming platform, set to take effect from June 17. According to the company, Prime Video films and television shows will begin to feature limited advertisements. Amazon stated that it intends to include fewer adverts than those typically shown on television channels and rival streaming platforms. Amazon has announced a significant change to itsstreaming platform, set to take effect from June 17. According to the company, Prime Video films and television shows will begin to feature limited advertisements. Amazon stated that it intends to include fewer adverts than those typically shown on television channels and rival streaming platforms.

In a statement, the company said, “No action is required from viewers, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership.”

However, viewers who prefer uninterrupted viewing will have the option to subscribe to a newly introduced ad-free plan.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches QLED TV FX Pro, 4K TV FX with built-in Amazon Fire TV Amazon explained, “This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.” The company reiterated its commitment to ensuring “meaningfully fewer” advertisements than traditional broadcasters and competing streaming services.

ALSO READ: Netflix mobile app gets Instagram Reels-like feed, AI search: What's new Prime members will continue to enjoy the current range of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits without any increase in the base membership cost. For those seeking an ad-free experience, Amazon has introduced an optional add-on plan priced at Rs 129 per month or Rs 699 per year as an introductory offer. This will eventually increase to Rs 999 annually. Subscriptions for this plan will open from June 17 and will function alongside the user's existing Prime membership.

By contrast, Netflix has maintained an entirely ad-free experience across all its plans. Pricing ranges from Rs 149 per month for mobile-only access to Rs 649 per month for its Premium plan, which includes 4K streaming and support for up to four screens.