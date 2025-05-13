Google, on 13 May, announced a suite of updates coming to the Android ecosystem at its inaugural Android Show I/O edition. Among the key announcements were Material 3 Expressive, which is set to introduce the most significant redesign yet in Android 16 and Wear OS 6; the extension of Gemini support to a wider range of devices, including televisions and in-car infotainment systems; and enhanced tools to combat online scams. Below are the highlights of the major announcements made at the Android Show I/O edition:

Material 3 Expressive

Material 3 Expressive, built upon the Material You design philosophy, is an evolution that places emphasis on the use of colour, shape, size, motion, and containment. According to Google, these design principles are essential for improving product usability by directing user attention to key elements within the interface.

Among the new features that Material 3 Expressive introduces are more natural, spring-like animations across the user interface; updated dynamic colour themes; responsive interface components; and enhanced typography designed to create a more personalised user experience. Google stated that these visual enhancements will be applied consistently across its suite of applications, including Google Photos and Gmail.

Another feature introduced in this update is “Live Updates”, a real-time notification system displayed through an interactive banner. Inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island, this feature allows users to track progress notifications from supported applications.

Material 3 Expressive will become available later this year with the release of Android 16, beginning with Pixel devices. Google confirmed that the new design system will also extend to Wear OS 6.

Gemini expansion beyond smartphones

Google announced the broader deployment of its Gemini smart assistant beyond smartphones. In the coming months, Gemini will become available on smartwatches running Wear OS, beginning with the Pixel and Samsung Galaxy series. It will also be integrated into in-car systems, with a rollout on Android Auto expected in coming months, followed by adoption in vehicles equipped with Google built-in.

Further, Google plans to incorporate Gemini into the Google TV platform, bringing it to smart televisions later this year.

Additionally, Gemini will be embedded in Android XR, a platform Google is jointly developing with Samsung for headsets and smart glasses. The first Samsung headset powered by Android XR with built-in Gemini is scheduled for launch later this year.

Google also confirmed plans to bring Gemini to wireless earbuds, with support initially coming to models from Sony and Samsung.

New protections for Android users

Google announced three new features aimed at strengthening safety, security, and privacy protections across Android devices.

Within the Google Messages application, AI-powered scam detection will now identify a broader range of fraudulent messages, including those related to cryptocurrency, financial scams, toll road fraud, and gift card schemes. The company noted that all AI processing for these detections will occur on-device.

In the Find My Device service, Google is introducing a new “Find Hub”. This will serve as a dedicated area where users can locate their devices and tagged items, as well as share locations with others, all from a single unified interface. Additionally, Google confirmed the expansion of its list of supported devices and Bluetooth tags. Later this year, satellite connectivity support will also be introduced within the Find Hub.

Finally, Google stated that Android 16 will bring enhancements to the Advanced Protection features first launched in 2017, further strengthening the security posture of the platform.