Phone 3: Nothing's first 'true flagship smartphone' could cost 800 pounds

Just after The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 13, British consumer tech brand Nothing confirmed it will launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — the Nothing Phone 3 — this summer. The announcement came via a video posted to Android’s official YouTube channel, featuring a “Device Showcase” segment with Nothing CEO Carl Pei, who teased the upcoming device with a blurred-out phone in hand.

While the Phone 3’s design was kept under wraps, Pei shared several key details. He stated that Nothing is “going all in” on “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up.” He also hinted at a significant price jump, revealing that the device will be priced “somewhere around 800 pounds” — which roughly translates to Rs 90,000. For context, the Phone (2) launched in 2023 at a starting price of Rs 44,999.

Nothing has also been actively teasing the Phone 3 on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing Co-founder Akis Evangelidis called the upcoming device the company’s “first true flagship smartphone.”

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

While detailed specifications are still under wraps, Pei’s reference to “major performance upgrades” suggests the Phone 3 could feature a flagship-grade processor, likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or even the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The device is expected to ship with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Design-wise, Nothing is expected to stick with its signature transparent rear panel. Pei’s emphasis on “premium materials” could mean a metal frame and a glass back.

On the software front, AI may play a bigger role. Pei previously revealed that Nothing has been prototyping AI-based “interactions,” which are set to debut with Phone (3) and evolve over time. This could signal the introduction of deeper AI integration across system-level interactions, beyond what’s been seen on past Nothing OS versions.