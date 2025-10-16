Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Apple upgrades MacBook Pro 14 with M5, faster AI and storage: What's new

Apple upgrades MacBook Pro 14 with M5, faster AI and storage: What's new

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro debuts the M5 chip with built-in neural accelerators in each GPU cores that it said delivers up to 3.5x faster on-device AI and higher efficiency

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has launched a 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its next-generation M5 Apple Silicon chip. The latest M-series processor marks a leap in performance, featuring an upgraded GPU with a neural accelerator built into each core, said Apple. According to the US-based technology giant, this design boosts on-device AI performance by up to 3.5x compared with the M4 chip. The new chip also enhances CPU efficiency, improves graphics rendering, and delivers higher memory bandwidth to handle demanding tasks, including running large language models (LLMs) directly on the device. In addition, SSD performance has been improved for faster file transfers and app loading speeds.
 
It is worth noting that Apple has launched the new 14-inch MacBook Pro exclusively with the M5 chip. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, unveiled last year, remain available for purchase.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: What’s new

  • Price: Rs 1,69,900 onwards
  • Availability: October 22
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 features a Liquid Retina XDR display, available with an optional nano-texture finish for reduced glare. It includes a 12MP Centre Stage camera that automatically keeps users in frame during video calls and a six-speaker sound system for immersive audio.

Also Read

Apple

Apple AI search chief Ke Yang to leave for Meta weeks after AKI appointment

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges to boost China investment despite Trump tensions

Tech Wrap October 15

Tech Wrap Oct 15: Samsung XR headset, Apple MacBook, Dyson Purifier Cool

Apple

Apple lobbies Centre to change tax law on high-end iPhone machinery

Apple's new MacBook (Source: Apple SVP Marketing,Greg Joswiak on X)

Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here

 
The highlight, however, is the M5 chip, available with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Apple M5 chip: Performance and architecture

The M5 chip houses a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine (NPU). Each GPU core includes a Neural Accelerator that enables up to 3.5x faster AI performance compared with the M4, and up to six times faster than the first-generation M1. The Neural Engine further accelerates AI-driven tasks and enhances Apple Intelligence’s generative models.
Apple also claims the M5’s CPU cores are the fastest in the world, offering 20 per cent faster multithreaded performance than the M4. This makes the M5 ideal for tasks such as compiling code, 3D rendering, and multitasking across creative workflows.

Performance benchmarks: Apple’s claims

Apple shared how the new MacBook Pro with M5 compares to previous models across popular software benchmarks:
  • Up to 7.7x faster AI video enhancement in Topaz Video compared with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.8x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4
  • Up to 6.8x faster 3D rendering in Blender compared with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.7x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4
  • Up to 3.2x higher frame rates in gaming compared with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.6x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4
  • Up to 2.1x faster build performance in Xcode compared with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.2x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4

macOS Tahoe 26: Design and features

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 comes with macOS Tahoe 26 out of the box, featuring a redesigned interface called Liquid Glass, with translucent and reflective elements throughout the system. macOS Tahoe also introduces new colour options for folders, app icons, and widgets.
 
Apple Intelligence has been enhanced with new features such as Live Translation across Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app, along with intelligent automation through Shortcuts to streamline daily workflows.

More From This Section

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11

Dyson Purifier Cool air purifier launched in India: Check price, features

Motorola X70 Air

Motorola X70 Air debuts with ultra-thin frame, 4800 mAh battery, and more

Noise Master Buds Max

Noise Master Buds Max headphones with Sound by Bose launched: Price, specs

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung launches Galaxy M17 5G smartphone starting at Rs 12499: Check specs

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Pro Apple India Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon