HMD Fusion goes on sale with complimentary modular outfits: Check details

HMD is offering Flashy Outfit Indigo and Gaming Outfit as complimentary modular accessories with the HMD Fusion smartphone. These outfits provide both functional and aesthetic enhancements

HMD Fusion
HMD Fusion
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
HMD Fusion smartphone is now available in India with introductory offers, including complimentary "Smart Outfits" that enhance both utility and appearance. The smartphone features a minimalist bare-back design and second-generation repairability. Here are the details:
 
HMD Fusion: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, the HMD Fusion is available on HMD's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon.
 
Customers purchasing from Amazon can avail a Rs 2,000 discount using select bank cards (limited period).
Complimentary Flashy Outfit Indigo and Gaming Outfit are included with the purchase.
 
HMD Fusion: Modular design
 
The smartphone features a bare-back design with six smart pins at the bottom, enabling attachment to "Smart Outfits." These accessories are designed for functionality and style:

Gaming Outfit: Mimics a gaming controller, offering enhanced controls for gaming.
Flashy Outfit: Includes a foldable RGB LED flash ring, adjustable for better selfie lighting.
 
HMD has collaborated with Digital Turbine and Aptoide to complement the Gaming Outfit. The integrated Aptoide game store features a dedicated section, Play with your HMD Gaming Outfit, where users can download controller-compatible games.
 
The bare-back design also enhances repairability. HMD’s second-generation repairable design allows users to replace components such as the display, battery, or charging port using just a screwdriver, ensuring easier maintenance and longer usability.
 
HMD Fusion: Specifications
  • Display: 6.56-inch HD+ panel, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 108MP primary camera (dual setup)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • OS: Android 14
  • Support: 2 years of OS updates, 3 years of security updates
First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

