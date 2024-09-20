Apple has released the public beta of iOS 18.1, which introduces Apple Intelligence features on eligible iPhone models. Ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple rolled out the first public beta of iOS 18.1 on September 19, bringing a range of AI-powered features such as writing tools, notification summaries, and image editing features.

While the iOS 18.1 public beta makes these Apple Intelligence features available to all compatible iPhones enrolled in the public beta program, users will need to join a waitlist to access them.

