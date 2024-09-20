Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Xiaomi announces Mix Flip foldable smartphone to be globally launched soon

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and packs a 4,780 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mix Flip
Xiaomi Mix Flip
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:40 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that its first foldable flip smartphone, the Mix Flip, will be launched globally soon. The Mix Flip was initially launched in the brand's home country in July.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun announced on Twitter/X that the Mix Flip will launch in the global market in September. It is expected that more details about this launch will be revealed next week, along with the launch of the Xiaomi 14T series, which is anticipated to include Google’s Circle to Search feature.

“Excited to announce that #XiaomiMIXFlip will be coming to global markets this September. This wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support from our amazing Xiaomi Fans!” Lei Jun wrote on X. The post was a response to an earlier poll in which he asked users if they wanted the Xiaomi Mix Flip to be available in their region.

Xiaomi Mix Flip: Details

The Xiaomi Mix Flip features a 4.01-inch AMOLED outer display and a 6.86-inch internal LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Both screens support HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision, and are TUV certified for eye protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and packs a 4,780 mAh battery with 67W charging. It features a 3,500 mm² vapor chamber and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
For imaging, the Mix Flip is equipped with a 50MP Light Hunter 800 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP Leica Floating telephoto lens. It also includes a 32MP OmniVision OV32B front camera. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.

Topics :Xiaomixiaomi phonesFoldable devicesTechnology

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

