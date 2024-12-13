Business Standard
iOS 18.2: iPhone 16 Pro models get layered recording option in Voice Memos

The layered recordings feature for Voice Memos is available for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for users running iOS 18.2 operating system

Harsh Shivam
Dec 13 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

With the release of iOS 18.2, Apple has introduced a new feature for the Voice Memos app on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. The “Layered Recording” feature allows users to overlay a voice recording on top of an existing instrumental track without the need for headphones. Here’s everything you need to know about layered recordings on the iPhone 16 Pro models:
 
Layered recordings in Voice Memos: Details
 
The iOS 18.2 update enables iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max users to play an instrumental track through the iPhone speaker while simultaneously recording vocals using the built-in microphones. Leveraging the A18 Pro’s processing power and machine learning algorithms, the Voice Memos app isolates the voice recording, creating two individual tracks, said Apple. Users can then apply additional mixing and production in professional apps like Logic Pro.
 
These Layered recordings are synced across the Apple ecosystem, allowing users to easily drag and drop them into a Logic Pro session on a Mac. Additionally, users can send an instrumental mix from Logic Pro as a compressed audio file directly to Voice Memos, where it can be used to overlay recordings. Apple notes that users can incorporate various background instrumentals, such as acoustic guitar or piano, as the first layer.

Layered recordings in Voice Memos: Availability
 
The layered recordings feature for Voice Memos is available on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for users running iOS 18.2.
 
The ability to share and import a Layered Recording is also available on Logic Pro for Mac 11.1 with macOS Sequoia 15.2, and Logic Pro for iPad 2.1 with iPadOS 18.2.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

