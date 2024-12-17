Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple releases iOS 18.3 first developer beta for eligible iPhones: Details

Apple releases iOS 18.3 first developer beta for eligible iPhones: Details

Stable version of iOS 18.3 update is expected to release sometime in January next year, with minor changes and improvements across the system

iOS 18

iOS 18

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has released the first developer beta version of its upcoming iOS 18.3 update, just days after introducing iOS 18.2 that was packed with Apple Intelligence features. While Apple has not yet disclosed specific changes in the latest beta, there is speculation about support for more smart home devices, such as robot vacuum cleaners, within the Home app.
 
Although the first developer beta for iOS 18.3 is now available, the stable version of the update is expected to roll out in January next year.
 
What to expect from upcoming iOS updates
 
The iOS 18.2 update added advanced Apple Intelligence features, such as image generation tools and system-wide ChatGPT integration. However, there are more intelligence features that Apple has yet to roll out, including on-screen awareness, personal context understanding, and more for the digital assistant Siri. Apple has also not yet launched the Priority Notification feature, which uses AI to sort notifications based on their importance.
 
 
More advanced Siri features are expected with the iOS 18.4 update in March next year, but iOS 18.3 could bring some minor tweaks and changes to existing Apple Intelligence features.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap December 16

Tech wrap Dec 16: Lava Blaze Duo, Moto g35 5G, Apple foldable devices, more

Lenovo Legion Go S Image source: Evan Blass on X

Lenovo to announce SteamOS-powered handheld gaming console at CES: Report

Projects in ChatGPT

OpenAI's 'Projects' for ChatGPT lets you organise chats and files in groups

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may get native dialler on iOS, could be set as default calling app

Motorola Moto g35 5g

Motorola's Moto g35 5G smartphone goes on sale: Check price, offers, specs

Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.2
 
Last week, Apple released the iOS 18.2 update for eligible iPhones, adding several new Apple Intelligence features, including support for OpenAI’s ChatGPT within Siri and Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. Here are the key Apple Intelligence features:
  • Image Playground: A tool for generating images using text input or existing images from the Photos app. Users can create images based on themes, styles (such as animation, 3D, or illustrations), and specific requests. It is integrated within native apps like Messages, Freeform, and Keynote and also available as a standalone app.
  • Genmoji: Integrated into the emoji keyboard, Genmoji enables users to generate custom emojis using text and images.
  • Image Wand: Introduced in the Notes app, this tool transforms sketches into illustrations or generates images based on surrounding text.
  • Describe Your Change (Writing Tools): This new option complements existing tools like Rewrite, Proofread, and Summarise, giving users more control over writing style and expressiveness.
  • Compose with ChatGPT (Writing Tools): OpenAI’s chatbot integration allows users to generate text and accompanying images, accessible systemwide.
  • Visual Intelligence: iPhone 16 series introduces a new Visual Intelligence feature. By long pressing the new Camera Control button, users can get information about real-life objects using Google image search or ChatGPT. It can also translate text, summarise it, and even detect and save phone numbers and email addresses.
  • ChatGPT in Siri: With ChatGPT integration, Siri can now suggest using ChatGPT for specific queries and provide ChatGPT-powered responses directly. Users can enable or disable this integration and manage shared information.
While the iOS 18.2 update is available for all iPhones running iOS 18 versions, Apple Intelligence features are only available on iPhone 15 Pro models and the new iPhone 16 series.
 

Also Read

iPad Pro (2024)

Apple to revamp product lines with sleek iPhone, foldable iPad, and more

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hosts Apple CEO for Friday evening dinner at Mar-a-Lago resort

iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Apple may go with Pixel 9-like camera enclosure on iPhone 17 series: Report

Layered recording on Voice Memos

iOS 18.2: iPhone 16 Pro models get layered recording option in Voice Memos

Top five headphones of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 premium headphones from Sony, Sonos, Beats, and more

Topics : Apple Apple iOS iPhones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon