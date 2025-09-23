Apple releases iOS 26.1 developer beta: What's new and how to update

Beyond visible changes, Apple is also said to have updated portions of the underlying code for its Apple Intelligence features. These changes suggest that the company could soon allow integration with additional third-party AI models, including Google’s Gemini.

iOS 26.1 developer beta 1: What is new

Apple Intelligence language support

The first developer beta of iOS 26.1 brings support for more languages for the Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation feature on AirPods. These include: Chinese (Mandarin, simplified), Chinese (Mandarin, traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. These join the existing supported languages of English (US and UK), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain).

Additionally, iOS 26.1 beta 1 enables Apple Intelligence features in eight more languages:

Chinese (traditional)

Danish

Dutch

Norwegian

Portuguese (Portugal)

Swedish

Turkish

Vietnamese

New Apple Music feature

A new gesture has been introduced in the Music app. Users can now swipe left or right on the MiniPlayer to skip to the previous or next track, streamlining playback control.