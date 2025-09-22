Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple festive offers: Up to ₹10,000 instant cashback, 12 months no-cost EMI

Apple festive offers: Up to ₹10,000 instant cashback, 12 months no-cost EMI

Apple has rolled out festive deals in India with cashback of up to Rs 10,000 and no-cost EMI options on iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more

Apple Festive offers on iPhones, Macs, iPads and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has rolled out its festive offers for customers in India, including deals on iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other ecosystem products. As part of this sale, Apple is offering cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of select products using eligible bank cards, as well as option for up to 12 months of no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans.
 
These offers are applicable on purchases made through Apple Store online or at retail stores, including Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).   
 

iPhones

Apple is extending cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on iPhone purchases made using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. The offer applies not only to the newly introduced iPhone 17 lineup but also to the iPhone 16e that launched earlier this year. Additionally, buyers can choose no-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months.
 
Bank cashback on iPhones:

  • iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Rs 5000
  • iPhone Air: Rs 5000
  • iPhone 17: Rs 5000
  • iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 4000
  • iPhone 16e: Rs 4000
Other offers on iPhones include: 
  • Apple Trade In: Apple is offering a valuation of up to Rs 64,000 of an older model for exchange.
  • Other: Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

Macs

American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card holders can avail cashback of up to Rs 10000 on purchasing a new Apple Mac. This includes both 13-inch and 15-inch models of the MacBook Air with M4, which launched in March this year. Similar to iPhones, there are no-interest EMI plans for up to 12 months on Macs. 
 
Bank cashback on Macs:
  • MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch: Rs 10000
  • MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch: Rs10000
  • iMac: Rs 5000
  • Mac Studio: Rs 10000
  • Mac mini: Rs 4000
Other offers: 
  • Apple Trade In
  • Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

iPads

Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 4000 on select iPad models with eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. No-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months are also available.
 
Bank cashback on iPads: 
  • iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch: Rs 4000
  • iPad: Rs 3000
  • iPad mini: Rs 3000
  • iPad Pro: Rs 4000
Other offers: 
  • Apple Trade In
  • Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

Apple Watch

Customers can enjoy bank cashback of up to Rs 6000 on Apple Watch models, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Customers can also trade-in their existing device and apply its value towards a purchase. 
 
Bank cashback on Apple Watch:
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rs 6000
  • Apple Watch Series 11: Rs 4000
  • Apple Watch SE 3: Rs 2000

AirPods 

Apple AirPods are available with up to Rs 4000 cashback on eligible cards, along with no-cost EMI plans of up to six months. Apple is also offering three months of Apple Music subscription complementary with the purchase of a new AirPods.
 
Bank cashback on AirPods:
  • AirPods Pro 3: Rs 1000
  • AirPods 4: Rs 1000
  • AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: Rs 1000
  • AirPods Max: Rs 4000

Others

Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 2000 on HomePod and up to Rs 2000 on Beats audio products, with no-interest EMI plans of up to six months available for both. Customers will also get three months of Apple Music subscription complimentary with both.

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple MacBook Air

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

