Oppo to unveil iOS 26-inspired ColorOS 16 UI on Oct 15: What to expect

Oppo is set to introduce its next-generation ColorOS 16 user interface (UI), built on Android 16, at an event in Shenzhen on October 15. According to a report from GizmoChina, the software will bring a design language influenced by Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass, incorporating glass-like transparency and layered visual effects.

The unveiling will take place during the Oppo Developer Conference 2025 (ODC), where the company will also highlight its upcoming AI projects and provide a broader look at the evolution of its custom software ecosystem.

ColorOS 16 design inspired by iOS 26

As GizmoChina noted, "ColorOS 16 is clearly taking cues from the liquid glass design of iOS 26." While Apple's approach drew mixed reactions due to readability concerns, Oppo is expected to adapt the concept to enhance usability within its own ecosystem. Over the years, interfaces from Oppo's sister brands OnePlus and Realme have mirrored ColorOS developments. This makes it likely that OxygenOS 16 for OnePlus devices and the upcoming realmeUI version will also integrate similar Liquid Glass-style design choices. Debut with the Find X9 series The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be the first smartphones to launch with ColorOS 16. These models are expected to debut in China on October 16, just a day after the developer conference, with a global launch on October 28.