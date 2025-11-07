Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26.2, following the developer beta rollout earlier this week. The update adds a new Lock Screen slider for adjusting the Liquid Glass effect, along with refinements to native apps like Reminders, Health, and Podcasts. It also expands AirPods Live Translation support to users in the European Union.

iOS 26.2 public beta 1: What’s new

Lock Screen customisation

A new slider on the Lock Screen lets users fine-tune the level of translucency for the clock widget. Under the “Glass” option, users can choose between a nearly transparent look or a more frosted effect. A separate “Solid” option disables the glass-like design entirely, giving the clock a more traditional appearance.

Sleep Score in Health Apple has revised the scoring ranges for the Sleep Score feature in both iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 betas. The updated ranges are as follows: Very Low - 0-40 (previously 0-29)

Low - 41-60 (previously 30-49)

OK - 61-80 (previously 50-69)

High - 81-95 (previously 70-89)

Very High - 96-100 (previously 90-100) These updated scores are available on all Apple Watch models running the latest watchOS 26.2 beta and can be viewed in the Health app on iPhones. Alarm in Reminders The Reminders app now includes an option to set alarms that sound when a reminder is due. Users can activate this feature by toggling the "Urgent" option while creating a reminder. When triggered, the alarm displays "Snooze" and "Slide to Stop" options on the Lock Screen. Snoozing the alarm brings up a countdown, allowing users to complete or reschedule the reminder directly from the screen.