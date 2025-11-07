OnePlus 15 is set to launch in India on November 13. Ahead of the event, the company has revealed several key specifications for the Indian variant of its upcoming flagship. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and pack a 7,300mAh battery.

The OnePlus 15 made its debut in China last month alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to arrive in India under the OnePlus 15R branding. However, the company has not yet confirmed the rebrand or its launch schedule.

OnePlus 15 India launch: Details The OnePlus 15 will be officially launched in India on November 13, with sales beginning the same day. Date: November 13

Time: 7 PM IST

Display: OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and LTPO technology for adaptive refresh rate adjustment. The company said that this will enable smoother gameplay for titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans with native 165fps support.

The display is rated for up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode (HBM) and can drop as low as one nit for comfortable viewing in low-light conditions. The screen is also TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certified and includes features such as Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Mode for Gaming, which dynamically adjusts colour saturation to reduce eye strain. Performance: The OnePlus 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with a dedicated chip for touch response enhancement and a standalone Wi-Fi chip for improved network stability.7 OnePlus said this three-chip architecture has been optimised to work seamlessly with its new Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 interface.

For gaming, OnePlus claims the phone can deliver 120fps gameplay with zero frame drops. The device also includes a custom gyroscope that translates motion into precise in-game movements. The performance setup is backed by what the company calls a "360-degree Cryo-Velocity Cooling System," featuring a 5,731 mm2 3D vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation, an aerogel insulation layer to reduce surface heat transfer, and a white graphite back panel for even thermal distribution. Battery: The OnePlus 15 will pack a 7300mAh Silicon NanoStack battery. OnePlus said the new battery design can retain over 80 percent of its capacity even after four years of use and continue functioning in temperatures as low as -20 degree C.

Charging options include 120W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, along with a bypass charging mode for gaming sessions to prevent overheating. Durability: OnePlus said that the OnePlus 15 has been tested and certified for multiple IP ratings — IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K — offering protection against dust, immersion, and high-pressure water jets. Camera: The smartphone will feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. OnePlus has ended its long-standing partnership with Hasselblad and will now rely on its in-house DetailMax Engine for image processing and colour tuning.