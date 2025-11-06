Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iOS 26.2: Apple Music to allow sharing songs, on WhatsApp Status

iOS 26.2: Apple Music to allow sharing songs, on WhatsApp Status

Reportedly, Apple is testing a new feature in iOS 26.2 that lets users share songs and lyrics from Apple Music directly to WhatsApp Status, similar to Spotify's feature

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Apple is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to share songs and lyrics from Apple Music directly to WhatsApp Status. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the integration was spotted in the iOS 26.2 developer beta. It will bring a more seamless connection between Apple’s music app and WhatsApp’s story-style updates, similar to what Spotify offers.
 
According to the report, the iOS 26.2 beta introduces new sharing options for Apple Music, including WhatsApp Status. WhatsApp Status functions much like Instagram Stories, where users can post photos, videos, text, or voice notes that disappear after 24 hours. 
 
 
Until now, Apple Music users could only share songs to WhatsApp using the basic share extension, which resulted in plain-looking updates with limited customisation. The new feature aims to improve that by allowing users to share song details or specific lyrics with visually richer layouts, much like Spotify’s integration that shows album art, track details, and highlighted lyric segments. 
 
In the current beta version, when users tap “Share Lyrics” within the Apple Music app, a new option for “WhatsApp Status” appears. From there, users can pick a few lines of lyrics to feature before posting the update. However, 9to5Mac noted that this feature does not always appear when sharing entire songs, suggesting that Apple may still be refining the function before its wider release. The sharing option is expected to roll out officially with iOS 26.2 once testing is complete.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

