Tech Wrap Nov 6: Gemini AI in Google Maps, Motorola Edge 70, B by Lenskart

Google Maps is the latest app to receive Gemini AI integration, introducing hands-free conversational navigation and enhanced visual search. According to Google, Gemini in Maps allows users to interact naturally while driving, offering landmark-based navigation and real-time help. The company described the update as like “having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat who can confidently help you get where you’re going.”

Motorola has introduced its ultra-slim Edge 70 smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The device features a 5.99mm thin body and weighs around 159g, joining the growing lineup of ultra-thin smartphones such as Apple’s iPhone Air (5.64mm) and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm). It houses a 4,800mAh battery and comes in three Pantone-certified colours — Lily Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green.

Lenskart AI smartglasses to get Gemini AI, Snapdragon chip Indian eyewear brand Lenskart has confirmed that it is working on AI-driven smartglasses called “B by Lenskart.” The device will include a built-in camera, Google Gemini Live-based assistant, and multiple AI-enabled functions. Before launch, the company is inviting Indian developers to optimise their apps for the wearable. The B by Lenskart smartglasses are expected to debut by the end of 2025. Android 16-based Realme UI 7 beta rollout soon: Check schedule, eligibility Realme has announced the open beta rollout schedule for Realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16. The new interface will come preloaded on the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro. For existing users, the open beta rollout of Realme UI 7.0 is set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Soon, Ray-Ban Meta glasses will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, more Meta has confirmed that its Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses will soon be available on e-commerce platforms in India, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital, starting November 21. The glasses were previously available only through Ray-Ban’s official website since May 19. Customers can now activate a “Notify Me” alert ahead of launch. Google Pixel Watch 4 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, specs Google’s Pixel Watch 4, launched alongside the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Buds 2a, is now available for sale in India. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset and includes a redesigned Actua 360 display along with an updated charging system. The smartwatch comes in 41mm and 45mm variants.

iOS 26.2: Apple Music to allow sharing songs, on WhatsApp Status Apple is reportedly testing a feature that lets users share songs and lyrics from Apple Music directly to WhatsApp Status. As spotted by 9to5Mac in the iOS 26.2 developer beta, the update will bring a more seamless link between Apple Music and WhatsApp’s story-style feature, similar to Spotify’s integration. Gemini Deep Research can now fetch data from Google Workspace apps Google has upgraded Gemini’s Deep Research tool to access Gmail, Drive, and Chat data, allowing reports to include content from Workspace apps. According to Google’s blog, the feature combines user files with web data to create more context-rich research outputs.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones gets two new colours Sennheiser has expanded its Momentum 4 Wireless lineup with two new colours, Brown and Teal. These additions join the existing options — Black, White, Graphite, Copper, Denim, and the 80th Anniversary Special Edition. The company said the new finishes offer a refreshed look while maintaining the same balanced sound, long battery life, and comfort. Nintendo launches Store app on iPhones, iPad, Android Nintendo has launched its Store app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices across select global markets, marking its first expansion of the eShop beyond Japan. Originally released as the “My Nintendo” app five years ago, the rebranded version is now live in regions such as the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and most of Europe. India availability has not yet been announced.

Google's new Theme Pack app for Pixels lets you customise wallpapers, icons Google has released an app called Theme Packs on the Play Store, allowing Pixel users to customise their phone’s look in one tap. The app enables coordinated changes to wallpapers, system colours, icons, and sounds for a consistent theme experience. Discord adds new parental controls and privacy tools Discord has updated its Family Center with more options for parents to manage their teens’ activity. According to Discord’s support page, the changes include expanded activity summaries and new settings to limit who can contact teens while keeping message content private.

Sony brings cloud streaming to PlayStation Portal handheld, redesigned UI Sony has rolled out a major update for the PlayStation Portal remote player, introducing PS5 cloud streaming and a redesigned interface. The update also adds 3D audio support, passcode protection, a network status tool, and in-game purchases within cloud sessions. The rollout applies to PS Plus Premium subscribers, though the plan is not available in India. AWS marketplace comes to India, enabling rupee transactions for services Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded its AWS Marketplace to India, allowing businesses to purchase software and services in Indian Rupees. The platform serves as a central hub to discover and transact cloud-based solutions.